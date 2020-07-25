Entrepreneurs interested in exploring if it's the right time to start a technology business can get free input from experts and an opportunity to secure up to $10,000 in start-up funding.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 6 for the Lancaster TechCelerator, which begins Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 17.

Participants commit to a weekly two-hour group session with content experts and a weekly one-hour session with a start-up business mentor to discuss individual needs and development opportunities.

The program culminates in a 6-minute presentation designed as a funding pitch. The presentations will be evaluated by judges who have $10,000 to award to one or more participants.

Applications are available at https://bit.ly/techcelerator2020fall.

The program is presented through a partnership of The Candy Factory, Lancaster County Community Foundation and Ben Franklin Technology Partners.