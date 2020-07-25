BenFranklinPitch1.jpg

Sam Beiler, foreground at far right, and Jared Neff of Boostpoint present during the Ben Franklin TechCelerator at the Candy Factory Finale. 

 SAM INTERRANTE

Entrepreneurs interested in exploring if it's the right time to start a technology business can get free input from experts and an opportunity to secure up to $10,000 in start-up funding.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 6 for the Lancaster TechCelerator, which begins Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 17.

Participants commit to a weekly two-hour group session with content experts and a weekly one-hour session with a start-up business mentor to discuss individual needs and development opportunities.

The program culminates in a 6-minute presentation designed as a funding pitch. The presentations will be evaluated by judges who have $10,000 to award to one or more participants.

Applications are available at https://bit.ly/techcelerator2020fall.

The program is presented through a partnership of The Candy Factory, Lancaster County Community Foundation and Ben Franklin Technology Partners.