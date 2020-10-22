A Lancaster-based mental health peer support organization is expanding its services with a $1 million grant it recently received from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition plans to use the grant to train new certified peer specialists, create 10 regional peer support organizations and support mental health agencies across the state.

The organization represents peer professionals in the state who focus on supporting people with mental health diagnoses and substance abuse disorders.

This support includes help finding and maintaining employment and housing and socializing with community members.

The coalition has more than 600 members.

The three-year grant is part of the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization initiative, which provides resources to communities impacted by the loss of jobs related to coal mining.