Richard Hendricks is in a unique position to offer insightful analysis of AHF Products’ deal to purchase most of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets and keep Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster facilities operating.

The 73-year-old East Petersburg resident had a 34-year career with both companies’ parent firm, Armstrong World Industries, and worked closely as a fellow executive with the current CEO of AHF, Brian Carson.

“If you would have called me a week ago and asked, ‘Who would have the best chance of pulling this off and making it work?’ (the answer) would have been Brian Carson,” Hendricks said. The deal “is the very best possible outcome for all concerned,” he said.

Following an agreement announced Sunday, a bankruptcy judge is set to consider the $107 million sale today. The sale, which must win approval from the judge, would have Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster operations continue under AHF Products, a West Hempfield Township company that began as a 2018 spinoff of Armstrong Flooring’s wood flooring business. AHF Products is led by Carson, a former executive for Armstrong World Industries, which spun off Armstrong Flooring in 2016.

Some uncertainty dispelled

While it is not yet clear if any of Armstrong Flooring’s 606 Lancaster County jobs will be eliminated, news that the local operations would continue was cheered by local economic development officials.

“Armstrong has continuously been working to ensure the sale was in the best interest of their stakeholders, inclusive of those in the Lancaster community,” said Heather Valudes, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber. “It is great news that another local business is acquiring assets and that they will continue to operate in Lancaster. AHF has been growing and is certainly a leader in the flooring industry.”

Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said the sale announcement is welcome news following months of uncertainty about the fate of the company’s local operations.

“It sounds like (Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster plant) will continue to be a key asset moving ahead and will continue to operate. That to me is a huge positive,” Riggs said. “It’s going to be operated by someone with a new name, but it shows the strength and quality of (Armstrong Flooring’s) product, and that it is a viable product in the market.”

In June Armstrong Flooring said 215 people worked at its Lancaster city facilities on Dillerville Road and Loop Road, and about 391 worked at, were assigned to, or reported to the corporate office on Hempstead Road in East Lampeter Township. While Armstrong Flooring has said its North American locations will operate as usual, it’s not clear yet if there would be some local job cuts.

Riggs said the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County is keenly interested in whether all those jobs will be retained but adds that anyone who is laid off will find a strong local economy where all kinds of workers are in demand.

Dave Hanson, CEO of Lancaster-based Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank, agrees. He said that with Lancaster County’s unemployment rate below state and national averages, “our local economy offers opportunities in the event that any employees would be displaced.”

An insider’s perspective

At first glance, Hendricks, who grew up in East Hempfield Township, would have little reason to speak up with praise for AHF’s Carson. The two were on different sides of a sensitive situation when they worked at Armstrong World Industries.

A management shakeup resulted in Carson taking Hendrick’s executive role. Hendricks, who retired in 2005 after a 34-year career with Armstrong World Industries, reported to Carson during his final assignment as a plant manager in Kentucky.

Nonetheless, Hendricks said he continued to admire Carson, who helped navigate his own exit from the company.

“He treated me very well. I can’t say enough about him. He’s an excellent choice. He’s a competent manager, he’s well thought of and he’s knowledgeable,” Hendricks said.

Carson, who started with Armstrong World Industries in 1990, left the company not long after Hendricks retired. In 2006 Carson, joined Mohawk Flooring, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of carpet, wood, vinyl, tile, and rugs. Mohawk, Armstrong Flooring and AHF all compete in similar flooring markets. Carson returned to Lancaster County in 2019.

“(Carson) understands that business inside and out and he’s been successful in his other flooring ventures with Mohawk and everything since. The fact that he is part of that group that’s doing it (seeking to buy Armstrong Flooring) is very good news,” Hendricks said.