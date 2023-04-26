The boards of directors of Steinman Communications and LNP Media Group recently voted to change LNP Media Group to a Pennsylvania benefit corporation that will become a subsidiary of WITF.

The change consists of amending the organization’s articles of incorporation and filing that with the state, which has not happened yet. The change is expected to happen before the gift of the LNP to WITF by the end of June, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications Robert Krasne said.

This change to a benefit corporation is just one part of the model aimed at sustaining strong local journalism and community engagement that includes the creation of the nonprofit, The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement.

What is a benefit corporation?

While they are sometimes used interchangeably, benefit corporations and Certified B Corporations are not the same.

A benefit corporation is one that responsibly creates public benefit in addition to its business purpose. A benefit corporation is a legal structure that specifically states a type of public benefit purpose. Benefit corporations do not provide specific tax benefits and are not recognized by the IRS.

Krasne said the intent of the benefit corporation is to formalize LNP Media Group’s mission and how it has been run to improve the quality of life of Lancaster County through journalism.

Without such a structure, a corporation could open itself up to a shareholder lawsuit for acting in a way other than to maximize profits by, for example, selling the business for a lower price to a company with a stronger social mission.

WHO WILL OWN WHAT? The gifting of LNP Media Group to WITF is expected to be completed by the end of June. Here’s what Steinman Communications will own: Lancaster Farming

Susquehanna Printing

Various real estate holdings Here’s what WITF will own: LNP | LancasterOnline

Lititz Record-Express

The Ephrata Review

The Caucus

Among other things, benefit corporations must designate a benefit director and submit an annual report to the state and shareholders, in which it describes its efforts to create public benefit during the preceding year. The report must also be posted on any public website maintained by the corporation. Certified B Corporations, on the other hand, are companies that have been certified by the nonprofit B Lab, which maintains a standard for social and environmental performance and transparency. How will corporate governance work? LNP Media Group’s future corporate and financial structure has been contemplated and researched for the last two or three years, Krasne said. The company had an adviser, but Krasne declined to disclose the name of the organization that aided the research.

“We looked at an array of potential business models and prospective partners and, ultimately, initiated conversations with WITF,” Krasne said.

LNP Media Group will become a subsidiary of WITF, but governance of the company has not been settled.

WITF President and CEO Ron Hetrick said LNP would have a separate board with some WITF staff and board members along with other community members. Hetrick said it has not yet been outlined whether there would be a representative of Steinman Communications on the LNP board.

According to its website, seven out of 24 current WITF board members are from Lancaster County: Susan Eckert, Lancaster; Jen Gilburg, Lititz; Edward Neff, Willow Street; Pedro Rivera, Lancaster; Matt Stem, Lancaster; Gail Sterman, Willow Street; Sandy Wege, Lititz.

LNP has previously reported that its board has about seven members with a mixture of Steinman family members and other people from inside and outside the organization. LNP Media Group is a private company.

The structure envisioned in donating LNP Media Group to WITF is similar to recent deals in Chicago and Texas. In January 2022, the Chicago Sun-Times was donated to Chicago Public Media, which operates NPR affiliate WBEZ. The Sun-Times became nonprofit with a board of directors. Most recently, the union that represents the Sun-Times newsroom employees is seeking to have representatives on that board.

In September, The Denton Record-Chronicle in Texas announced it was being acquired by KERA public media in Dallas, 40 miles to its south.

The benefit corporation subsidiary of a nonprofit public media organization model is intertwined with how the organizations serve the community journalistically.

“The model outlined by LNP | LancasterOnline and WITF is similar to those in Chicago and Texas in that it will allow us not only to share news and information across our platforms - web, apps, radio, video, podcast - but also join forces in reporting big stories across a broader geographic region,” said Tom Murse, executive editor at LNP | LancasterOnline.

What makes the LNP|LancasterOnline - WITF model unique is that it goes beyond the journalism and puts a strong focus on education and community engagement.

“Those are already strong components of WITF's mission that will be enhanced with the creation of The Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement,” Murse said. (Chad Umble contributed to this report.)