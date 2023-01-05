High Real Estate Group and S. Dale High have purchased the minority interest of LNP Media Group in Penn Square Partners, which developed the hotel and convention center in downtown Lancaster.

The sale price for LNP Media Group’s 46% ownership stake in the partnership was not disclosed.

The 416-room Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square and the companion Lancaster County Convention Center sit on the site of the former Watt & Shand department store, which became vacant in 1995 when Bon-Ton closed its store there and moved to Park City Center.

Fulton Bank, High Real Estate Group and LNP Media Group’s predecessor Lancaster Newspapers formed Penn Square Partners with the goal of finding an adaptive reuse for the empty store in the heart of Lancaster city. While it served as a key lender for the project, Fulton Bank ultimately did not participate in the partnership, which purchased the building in 1998.

High Real Estate Group was the master developer of the hotel/convention center project, which debuted in June 2009. A 12-story hotel annex on King Street opened in 2019, boosting the hotel room count to 416. The convention center has 90,000 square feet of meeting space across 27 meeting rooms.

“The High organization supports our community in many ways. The Lancaster Marriott Hotel and Convention Center have served as a cornerstone for the revitalization of downtown Lancaster. We are proud to have been a major part of it,” S. Dale High, chair emeritus of the High companies, said in a High press release announcing the purchase. “This transaction further strengthens our commitment to Lancaster city and county. We are grateful to the Steinman family for their participation in this great vision for our community.”

LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP, is selling its interest in the partnership “to focus on its core mission of providing meaningful local journalism to Lancaster County,” according to the press release.

“This project would not have been undertaken without the tenacity and dedication of S. Dale High,” Robert Krasne, chair and publisher of LNP Media Group, said in the press release. “The community is a better place because of the hotel and convention center. Our organization and the Steinman family are grateful for the opportunity to help make it happen.”