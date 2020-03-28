The owner of Lititz Framing & Fine Arts says he will be retiring and closing his business.

George Sayles, who owns the shop at 64 N. Broad, says he was going to retire this year anyway but moved his plans up because of the ordered business closures meant to control the spread of COVID-19.

A Lititz retailer for nearly 20 years, Sayles operated a camera shop store before opening his framing shop and art gallery. He said he is now trying to navigate how to liquidate inventory, sell off fixtures and get final orders to customers amidst the ongoing business closures.

