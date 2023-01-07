Lisa Challenger - Who's News Jan 08, 2023

Material Matters names Lisa Challenger CEO. Environmental consulting firm Material Matters, Inc., has named Lisa Challenger CEO of the company. “For the past decade, Lisa has been instrumental in expanding Material Matter’s presence throughout the US, says Trudy Johnston, founder of the 25-year-old company. “Lisa is well-known throughout the wastewater community for her understanding of biosolids’ processing technologies, and solutions to regulatory and quality challenges.” Challenger is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Biosolids Association, Pennsylvania Water Environment Association, and Water Environment Federation (WEF). She has served as chair on WEF's Residuals and Biosolids subcommittee. Johnston plans to remain actively involved in the business of the company. Founded in 1997, Material Matters, Inc. is an environmental consulting firm specializing in developing solutions for assessing and managing/recycling residuals, evaluating processes and technologies, and acquiring regulatory permits. Serving municipal, commercial and industrial clients in 25 states across the United States, Material Matters is a certified Woman Owned Enterprise.

www.materialmatters.com

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.