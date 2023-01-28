Matt Atlasik

Chestnut Street Investment Counsel has hired Linda Husted to oversee Business development and marketing and Matt Atlasik as a portfolio manager that oversees the research, design, and growth of individual portfolios.

Linda has nearly 25 years of experience in business development, marketing, and operations. A longtime small business entrepreneur, Husted founded and ran a Lancaster-based decorative painting business for 17 years before overseeing sales and marketing at Home Instead for five years. She’s a graduate of James Madison University and a lifetime learner, having completed two rounds of the online entrepreneur program, B-School. “Chestnut Street offers their clients a boutique experience”, says Husted. “Investments are well cared for and there’s a lot of attention given to clients.”

Matt began his career nearly a decade ago in wealth management at Peoples bank, before serving as a personal advisor at Ameriprise Financial and then Vanguard group. Matt has a financial degree from Pennsylvania State University. He lives in Lancaster with his wife and two pets. He enjoys traveling and spent his teenage years living in Poland, the homeland of his parents. Chestnut Street Investment Counsel is a registered investment advisor specializing in building individual stock portfolios in the best interests of their clients. Chestnut Street Clients enjoy a catered investment process that creates portfolio simplicity and understanding.

