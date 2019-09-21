Perfume Unlimited and Colognes, 2359 Lincoln Highway East, is moving a half-mile east to The Shops @ Rockvale in the next two weeks.

Rodger Mayor, founder and owner of Perfume Unlimited, said the relocation will allow him to increase his store space from 1,500 square feet to 2,500 square feet.

“We’ve outgrown this location,” he said. “Our lines are continually expanding.”

The store carries more than 2,500 fragrances in stock, ranging in price from $15 to more than $1,000.

The new space, between Ten Thousand Villages and Pepperidge Farm on the east side of Rockvale, formerly was occupied by Merrell, a shoe outlet, according to Mayor.

