Closed since late September for renovations, The Limerick Neighborhood Delicatessen in Lancaster will not reopen.

Owner Michael Sirianni, who also owns the BUZZ food truck, announced the news Monday in a post on the deli’s Facebook page.

“After taking the last few months to plan upgrades, it’s become apparent to me that the needs of The Limerick are greater than I can manage. There are a number of improvements I’ve considered, but for both business and personal reasons, it’s time for me to step away from the store as owner/operator,” the post said.

Sirianni told LNP he didn’t commence any upgrades on the deli at 601 N. Lime St. because they were either too expensive, or seemed too big of a risk.

Sirianni said he is now putting both his deli and food truck up for sale, although he plans to retain the Buzz concept for possible future use.

For himself, Siranni said he is considering options outside food and beverage, saying the market for such businesses in Lancaster has become saturated.

Before opening Limerick, Sirianni operated the Buzz takeout window at 38 W. King St., next to Aussie & the Fox. The takeout window closed in April 2018 when Aussie & the Fox closed. That spot is now occupied by Max’s Eatery.

With Limerick, Sirianni created a New York-style deli that featured pastrami, corned beef and other traditional sandwiches.

The menu also had a variety of hot dogs reminiscent of ones sold in cities such as New York, Chicago and Cleveland. For National Hot Dog Day, Sirianni sponsored a contest that solicited suggestions for the perfect Lancaster hot dog. The winning entry was a hot dog topped with red beet egg salad, mustard and crushed Hammond's pretzels and served on a pretzel roll.