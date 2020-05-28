Lancaster County’s largest health system has put merit raises and four major expansion projects on hold to help it cope with an operating loss exceeding $50 million caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health have been notified in meetings and by email that their annual merit raises, which averaged 2% last year, have been deferred indefinitely, LNP | LancasterOnline has learned.

At the same time, the health system told employees that it’s suspended previously announced expansions of its downtown hospital’s emergency room and its Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at its Harrisburg Pike health campus, according to the email, which was obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Also tabled for now are projects to develop new offices in Lititz and East Petersburg for employees currently working in the Burle Business Park, the May 12 email says.

A spokesman for the health system, known informally as LG Health, confirmed on Wednesday that the email was authentic.

In the email, LG Health President and CEO Jan Bergen said:

“We can be incredibly proud of LG Health’s response to the pandemic. Our focus shifted very quickly from meeting our community’s daily health-care needs to safely and effectively caring for COVID-19 patients.

“These changes, while necessary, came at great cost. … While we are confident that LG Health will regain our solid financial position that existed before the pandemic, we are not certain how long this recovery period will last.”

As it takes these cost-cutting steps to deal with the financial havoc caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, LG Health’s “first priority” is preserving the jobs of all its 9,200 employees, Bergen said in the email.

The pandemic has not caused any layoffs at the health system, though LG Health – the county’s largest employer by far -- has suspended its recruiting efforts to fill open positions, “with limited exceptions.”

Bergen noted that while employee merit raises are on hold, health insurance premiums paid by employees and LG Health’s contributions to employee retirement plan are not changing.

LG Health believes that the belt-tightening measures -- which were “incredibly difficult decisions” for management, “particularly the deferral of merit increases” – might prove to be temporary, Bergen indicated.

“Throughout the next six months, we will continuously assess our financial position to determine if merit increases can be implemented,” she said.

Although the exact number of LG Health employees slated to receive the merit raises was not immediately available, “most health system employees are eligible …, except for recent hires and people working certain short-hour, part-time positions,” the spokesman said.

Bergen voiced a similar expectation for the four expansions, saying the health system “hopes to advance (them) … when our financial position rebounds.”

Bergen did not mention another possible belt-tightening move – the tabling of incentives to be paid to employees when their in-patient units and out-patient practices achieve various goals. The LG Health spokesman said no decision on that issue has been announced.

In her email, Bergen explained that the operating loss resulted largely from a dramatic decline in revenue, dropping from $1.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019, though she did not specify the size of the decrease. The spokesman said LG Health doesn’t have a revenue estimate to disclose “at this time.”

The drop in revenue was triggered by state and federal mandates in mid-March temporarily banning elective procedures and routine appointments as the COVID-19 outbreak was spreading rapidly. (They were recently resumed.)

But other factors came into play too. People began spurning other kinds of health care, “even for emergencies,” sometimes because they had lost their jobs and their medical insurance along with it, Bergen said.

Simultaneously, COVID-19 caused expenses to jump higher.

“Similar to other systems across the country, LG Health encountered unbudgeted expenses such as purchasing large quantities of personal protective equipment, establishing testing centers and implementing process changes to safely and effectively care for an influx of COVID-19 patients,” the spokesman said.

Falling revenue and rising expenses combined to result in the record amount of red ink. It’s the first operating loss “in recent decades,” the spokesman said. The loss contrasts dramatically with an operating surplus of $44.2 million in fiscal 2019. In several recent years, LG Health’s operating surplus has exceeded $100 million.

Bergen observed that LG Health’s financial situation is hardly unique. She cited a Hospital Association of Pennsylvania study that estimated, even after factoring in federal financial support, the aggregate net loss for Pennsylvania hospitals will likely exceed $7 billion in 2020.

Bergen also pointed out that some other health systems have opted for layoffs to help curtail expenses, though she did not give examples.

However, the U.S. Department of Labor reported earlier this month that 1.4 million health care workers nationwide lost their jobs in April, an exponential increase from the 42,000 reported in March. Nearly 135,000 of the April losses were in hospitals, the department said.