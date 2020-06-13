Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and a Chester County developer want to turn the long-vacant former site of the Lancaster Family YMCA into medical offices for the health system and housing.

To make the redevelopment possible, LG Health and the Hankin Group are seeking to have the 3.5-acre parcel rezoned from high-density residential and hospital complex designations to mixed use.

“With Hankin’s guidance, our vision is to create a mixed-use residential community with a focus on health and wellness that goes beyond the physical structure itself,” said LG Health spokesman John Lines on Thursday.

Lines and a Hankin spokesman declined to provide an approximate size, cost and completion date at this time, saying those details would be disclosed later.

However, in a flyer distributed to neighbors of the site, LG Health did point out that mixed-use zoning would allow a much broader array of potential uses than the site’s current zoning.

These include “multi-story residential buildings, parking structures, medical offices and commercial/retail uses,” the health system said.

Neal Fisher, Hankin’s vice president of development, said additional uses could include restaurants, small businesses and retail shops too.

A LG Health statement on the project issued Thursday included a rendering of a large, five-story residential building with retail on the first floor.

LG Health began acquiring the eight-parcel property -- bounded by North Queen, North Prince and West Frederick streets -- in 2005, when the Y still operated there.

The site has been vacant since 2009, when the Y moved to Harrisburg Avenue. The deteriorating structures were razed in 2018 and replaced with green space.

LG Health has tried twice before to redevelop the site, only to run into financing snags. Ironically, for the initial proposal, LG Health got part of the site rezoned to hospital complex over objections from a group of architects who advocated for mixed use.

But now, the only business left on the property is Owl Hill Learning Center. It’s moving to Liberty Place later this year.

If LG Health and Hankin get the site rezoned, then get a land development plan for the venture approved, LG Health would sell the property to Hankin for an undisclosed price. Hankin would construct the project, at its expense. LG Health would rent an undisclosed amount of the new office space.

“We see this as a way to advance economic development in the city at a time which can be especially challenging for communities across the country, given t pandemic,” said Lines. “We’re hopeful the project will result in vital economic development as well as property tax revenue” for the city, School District of Lancaster and county. LG Health, a nonprofit, does not pay property tax on the site.

So far, the rezoning has been recently endorsed unanimously by the city and county planning commissions, and by the Lancaster City Alliance and the Sorace administration.

All noted that the rezoning aligns with the city’s, county’s and Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee’s comprehensive plans, the alliance’s long-range economic development plan and the existing mixed-use zoning of many nearby parcels.

Public officials also noted the acute need for rental housing in the community and the aesthetic benefits of developing a highly visible location on major “gateway” streets in and out of the city.

“The feeling of the Planning Commission was that this move should be encouraged, because it allows some of the pockets on the corridor that have been empty for a long time or underutilized to have a much higher value….,” said Eve Bratman, chair of the city Planning Commission.

“It allows the properties to be turned into something that serves the public’s needs,” Bratman said.

That purpose meshes with LG Health's priorities, said LG Health President and CEO Jan Bergen. “This project will continue our long-standing efforts to enhance the health and well-being of Lancaster city and beyond,” she said.

City Council has final say on the rezoning request. The developers have asked that council’s review begin at the July 6 meeting of council's community planning committee.

LG Health’s partner in the venture, Exton-based Hankin, is a specialist in mixed-use projects. Founded in 1958, Hankin has never done a Lancaster County project.

“We are enthusiastic about the economic initiatives happening in the area and Hankin Group is eager to be involved in a project that will propel those goals,” said Fisher. “We believe strongly in the growth of the county; the right mixed-use project will support and sustain this effort.”

Hankin’s strengths and track record – most notably, its four-year-old Eagleview mixed use development in Exton -- appeal to LG Health, said Lines. “We really value their approach to quality, design, innovation and sustainability,” he said.

The LG Health/Hankin project would be a block from another rental housing project, Stadium Row Apartments, in the 800 block of North Prince Street. Groundbreaking was held for the 104-unit, $18 million project in February.