The former Cargas Systems office building in the Stockyards Business Park has been leased to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.
More than 50 employees from its business development group moved to the 1310 Marshall Ave. building last week, an LG Health spokeswoman said Monday.
These include employees in the business development, government affairs, marketing, public relations, corporate communications and other departments.
They relocated from offices around Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St. Other LG Health employees will fill that newly vacated space near the hospital.
No medical services will be delivered at the 11,500-square-foot Marshall Avenue location, the spokeswoman said.
Cargas, a rapidly growing business-software and consulting company, consolidated its local workforce in 101NQ, the former Bulova building at Queen and Orange streets, in October.
Cargas was 101NQ’s first occupant. It had spent 10 years on Marshall Avenue, but that building accommodated about half of its 135 employees in Lancaster.
LH Health’s decision to lease the building was announced by Bennett Williams Commercial. The realty firm’s Jeff Herr and Jeffrey Herr handled the transaction.