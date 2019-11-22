Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has hired a Philadelphia health care executive to fill a new position created after state regulators in February cited its flagship hospital for the third time in a year.
Steve Littleson, formerly Jefferson Health regional president, is Lancaster General’s new chief operating and integration officer.
Littleson assumed the new role in October to provide executive leadership and oversight on alignment of daily management and operations across the system, according to spokesman John Lines. He has a doctorate in business administration from Walden University and was previously regional president of the Jefferson Health system.
Littleson’s hiring is among executive changes “to further enhance our continued focus on high reliability and operational excellence," said Lines.
State regulators accepted the system’s response plan after the February incident, and there have been no further citations.
System leaders said last week at the hospital's annual board meeting last week that it is one of only 11 hospitals in the country to simultaneously have a five-star rating from Medicare's Hospital Compare; an A from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade; and be named to Healthgrades' America's 50 Best Hospitals.
Two others
Two other executives Lancaster General hired recently are Brian Burgess, who became its chief strategy officer in June, and Larry Strassner, who became its chief nursing officer in September.
Lines said Burgess replaced Susan Wynne, who retired in early 2019 as senior vice president of business development and planning, and that the position was elevated in response to increasing competitive pressures in the market.
Burgess has an MBA from Rutgers University and previously served as senior vice president of strategy and business development for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, a five-hospital system in Philadelphia.
Strassner replaced Lanyce Roldan, who transitioned to executive director of the system's medicine service line, according to Lines.
He holds a doctoral degree in health administration from Warren National University and had been chief operating officer of Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center in Maryland.