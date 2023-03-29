Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has laid off about 80 employees who don’t directly care for patients, the health system’s CEO John Herman said in a memo today.

“Earlier today, we took the difficult step of eliminating a small number of positions – less than 1 percent of our total workforce - to continue our work toward greater efficiency,” Herman said in an email announcement. “In keeping with our focus on preserving resources for investments at the bedside and in our clinics, none of these roles are responsible for direct clinical care.”

The health system has about 8,000 employees, according to its website.

All employees impacted will receive coaching to help them find other roles, both within LG Health and outside the system. Those leaving the health system will be provided with severance and continuation of benefits based on length of service, the memo said.