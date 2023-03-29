Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has laid off fewer than 65 employees who it said don’t directly care for patients.

The health system’s CEO, John Herman, made the layoff announcement Wednesday afternoon in an email to all LG Health employees. He did not give specifics about what jobs were affected or how many people were let go.

When asked by LNP | LancasterOnline, a spokesperson for LG Health said fewer than 65 people were let go and that the health system has about 9,700 employees. The spokesperson would not give the exact number of workers laid off or say how much the layoffs would save in expenses annually.

John Lines, director of public relations and corporate communications, said the positions being eliminated include support, administrative and executive roles, and COVID-related support staff.

An employee who contacted LNP|LancasterOnline said those laid off include leaders of the patient safety department and the nurses who track things like returns to the operating room and surgical complications and people who help monitor suicidal patients.

Herman said in the memo the layoffs amounted to less than 1% of the workforce.

“Earlier today, we took the difficult step of eliminating a small number of positions – less than 1 percent of our total workforce – to continue our work toward greater efficiency,” Herman wrote in the email. “In keeping with our focus on preserving resources for investments at the bedside and in our clinics, none of these roles are responsible for direct clinical care.”

All laid off employees will receive help finding other roles, both within LG Health and outside the system. Those leaving the health system will be provided with severance and continuation of benefits based on length of service, the email said. An employee “town hall” meeting has been set for Wednesday to provide more information.

An LGH employee who was not laid off said workers were worried by the news but not surprised given Herman’s previous memos about the health system’s financial situation, including his decision to rescind the annual holiday gift, which was expected to save $230,000. LNP | LancasterOnline agreed not to use the name of the worker interviewed for this story because she is worried about retribution for speaking to the media.

A big concern among staff, the worker said, is the increase in workload for those who remain even if those let go are not working directly with patients. Employees are concerned about open positions that won’t be filled, plus people who are laid off provide support and organization for those who work with patients, the worker said.

“We’re just going, going,” the worker said. “No one even takes a lunch. No one takes their full 30 minutes and disconnects. My department is already short-staffed and the majority of us pick up overtime. We’re already picking up so much.”

Herman said in announcing the layoffs that it is “a time of historic economic challenges for our industry.”

“Yet, thanks to your exceptional work at the bedside and beyond, and your willingness to embrace change, Penn Medicine stands as one of the few systems in the region that continues to maintain a modest positive operating margin,” Herman said. “Still, a larger margin is critical so that we can continue to invest in our people, our infrastructure, and technologies, to improve the care we deliver every day.”

Financial concerns

In fiscal year 2022, which ended in June 2022, LG Health posted roughly $1.5 billion in net patient service revenue, according to a financial report compiled by its nonprofit parent, Penn Medicine. LG Health reported $700 million in salaries and wages and an additional $180 million in benefits.

A September 2022 LG Health bond disclosure shows a steep drop in excess revenue over expenses from operations between 2021 and 2022. In 2021, LGH posted $99.6 million, and in 2022 it posted $30.3 million.

When Herman rescinded the holiday gift he blamed rising costs, resulting in historic levels of inflation, and “radical changes” in health care for the decision.

In his email to employees Wednesday, Herman referenced concern about finances.

In his Wednesday email, Herman listed ways LG Health has been trying to save money and have a greater margin including reducing use of agency labor and overtime, and not backfilling non-essential vacancies to better align staffing with lower patient demand since emerging from the pandemic.

“We’ve also reduced our supply expenses, integrated non-clinical administrative services across Penn Medicine, and increased our revenue through program expansion and improved access to existing services,” he wrote.

Wednesday’s cuts come as LG Health’s parent health system undergoes reorganization.

Changes coming to Penn Medicine were reported last week by the Fierce Healthcare website and Philadelphia Business Journal reported last week.

The system wants to save $40 million in annual costs by eliminating an undisclosed number of administrative positions, the Business Journal reported CEO Kevin Mahoney wrote to the academic system’s employees earlier this month.

In December, Penn Medicine announced it would close its Philadelphia hospice in February, a loss of 33 jobs.

Lines said the cuts were made independent of its parent, Penn Medicine.

“The LG Health executive team recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic challenges have changed the healthcare landscape, which requires our evaluation of how to best and most efficiently care for our patients and community while remaining financially strong so the region we serve can count on us long into the future,” Lines said.

Investing in infrastructure

LG Health’s cuts come even as the system has committed to spending hundreds of millions in infrastructure and service upgrades.

Lines, LG Health spokesperson, said the infrastructure has immediately contributed to the hospital’s financial health and is part of the hospital’s commitment to continually reinvest in its people, infrastructure, and technologies to improve the care it delivers.

The health system last fall moved Lancaster General Hospital’s emergency entrance from Lime Street back to North Duke Street in downtown Lancaster, which was a major milestone in the multi-year, $182 million expansion and renovation of the hospital’s emergency department. Once the project is completed in summer 2024, the hospital will have nearly doubled its emergency department capacity, giving it 95 beds and the ability to handle 140,000 patient visits annually.

And in August, LG Health unveiled the $50 million Proton Therapy Center at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute at 2102 Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township. The facility would be just the second such advanced cancer treatment facility in Pennsylvania, with the other operated by Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.

LGH is the second largest hospital by licensed bed and assets in the six-hospital Penn Medicine system, according to the system’s September bond disclosure.