Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has purchased a medical office building on Harrisburg Avenue for $20.3 million, county records show, continuing its strategy of replacing space it leases with space it owns.

The 217 Harrisburg Ave. building in Lancaster city is anchored by The Heart Group, a practice which LG Health bought in 2010. The structure stands next to the Lancaster Family YMCA, across the street from Lombardo’s restaurant and a block from LG Health’s behavioral health hospital.

“Our preference is to own our office space as, for one, it enables us to make technology and design investments that advance our extensive clinical capabilities,” said John Lines, LG Health spokesman.

“The Harrisburg Avenue location’s size, amenities and availability of on-site parking make it an ideal location for our services,” he said Wednesday.

Lines said the transaction was initiated by the sellers, THG Realty Partners. The partnership includes physicians of The Heart Group, led by partnership manager Dr. Neil R. Clark, according to the new deed. The Heart Group is the county’s largest cardiology practice.

The selling price is drastically higher than the site’s assessed value ($6.7 million) and the price the last time it changed hands ($8.1 million, in 2007). So it appears that the price this time includes furniture, fixture and equipment, as well as the usual – the land and building.

The transaction, which was filed in the courthouse Friday, brings LG Health a 65,000-square-foot building on 2.9 acres near West James street and North Prince streets, according to county records.

Lines did not immediately respond to questions about the sharply higher selling price. A spokeswoman for The Heart Group referred questions from LNP | LancasterOnline to Lines.

LG Health, the county’s largest employer, has switched to owned office space in several other sizable ways recently, as it’s often cheaper to own than rent in the long run. For instance, LG Health replaced most of its leased space at Burle Business Park by purchasing buildings in Lititz and East Petersburg. LG Health also would own an office building proposed as part of the redevelopment of the former YMCA site on North Queen Street.

The Harrisburg Avenue building’s life as a medical facility began in June 1985 with the debut of the $4.2 million Lancaster Surgery Center, the county’s first free-standing, outpatient surgery facility, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files. The medical use was created by extensive renovations to what had been a Jay’s supermarket. Before that, the building had been a Pantry Pride supermarket.