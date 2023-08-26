North Group Consultants, an organizational health and leadership development firm located in Lititz, is pleased to share that Leron Lehman has joined the firm as a shareholder.

Leron joined the North Group team in 2022, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience in operations and finance roles, including as a practicing CPA. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of: Hope Walks, the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce, Community Homes of Lebanon County, and Nazareth Project International.

“Leron's first year at North Group has been an outstanding one inclusive of a firm establishment partnering with Brian Black serving our clients in leadership transition and succession planning,” said Roger North, firm Founder & CEO. “His history as a ministry, operational and financial leader will continue to accrue to the benefit of each one of us, our clients and our community.”

North Group Consultants was established in 1997. Today, the firm serves clients through leadership and team development, organizational assessment, succession planning, hiring, and mergers & acquisitions. Their growing team of consultants and administrative professionals brings a broad range of expertise, experience, and care.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.