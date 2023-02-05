Legal immigrants are missing from Lancaster County's workforce

A declining immigrant workforce is making it difficult for Lisa Graybeal to find workers for her Peach Bottom dairy farm.

A significant part of the reason is that there’s been a precipitous decline in the kinds of workers – immigrants – that dominate farming employment.

Those who come to Pennsylvania on a temporary basis to work – such as farm workers – fell 78% from a high of 724,990 in 2019 to 159,304 in 2021, according to the federal Department of Homeland Security. The group also includes tourists and students.

Graybeal said Hispanic workers with seasonal visas do the job domestic workers don't want to do. It’s that way for a lot of larger farms that can’t just rely on family, she said.

“In agriculture, I think what I learned is that our labor comes from the Hispanic pool,” Graybeal said. “That’s the way it is. We have to get this country to admit this.”

The drop-off in immigrant labor runs deeper than COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Nationally, economists say a two-year pandemic-induced plunge in immigration accounts for as much as half of 3.5 million lost workers. However, experts say the decline started before the pandemic with changes in immigration policy and that those effects are still being felt in the workforce.

According to Homeland Security, legal immigration of new arrivals with lawful permanent resident status - sometimes referred to as a green card - to Lancaster County fell 64% from 545 in 2016 to 194 in 2021.

In 2016, Homeland Security recorded 19 people with legal resident status who specifically said they would be working in farming in Lancaster County. By 2021 there were so few that the agency could not report the number without identifying individuals.

Locally, immigrants make a small portion of the workforce, but lack of immigrants have an oversized impact in three types of work, where the jobs they tend to get are concentrated. Those are the leisure and hospitality, farming and health care sectors, which have struggled to recover their workforce to pre-pandemic levels.

In November, Lancaster County’s labor force remained 3,700 people below 2019 levels, according to the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. Despite having grown by 1,600 people in October to 287,500, the county’s labor force fell back to 283,700 in November, which is consistent with local seasonal trends.

December employment 285,400: Lancaster County civilian labor force, up 1,600 from November

278,200: Lancaster County total employment, up 1,500 from November

7,300: Lancaster County unemployment, up 200 from November

2.5%: Unemployment rate, unchanged from November These are the nonseasonally adjusted preliminary counts for December, the most recent data available. Source: Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

“The labor force appears to have stabilized below pre-pandemic levels, placing more pressure on employers that are eager to fill open positions,” the EDC said in its report.

Those numbers are evident at Lancaster city-based Church World Service, where businesses continue to call seeking potential workers but there are few new refugees to refer to employers.

“We have seen a pretty significant decline in new neighbor arrivals,” said Rachel Helwig, spokesperson for the agency known for resettling refugees in the region for decades.

Church World Service provides employment support for resettled refugees to secure employment and empower them for further success in the workplace through orientations, career navigation and upskilling.

Helwig said refugees were on the frontline during the worst of the pandemic in industries such as food production, and working as caregivers, and in warehouses. Now they are among the workers missing from the workforce.

According to Homeland Security, the number of refugees coming to Pennsylvania declined 87% to 402 in 2021 from a high of 3,219 in 2016.

The president, in consultation with Congress, sets the ceiling for the number of refugees resettled in the country. Helwig said the consistently lower ceiling on refugees has been exacerbated by the pandemic. The change has been profound, she said.

The decline is not limited to refugees and those with temporary visas:

People granted political asylum coming to Pennsylvania declined 59% from a high of 1,127 in 2019 to a low of 460 in 2021. A refugee applies for protection while overseas and enters the United States as a refugee, while an asylee requests protection and is granted asylum while within the U.S.

Why it matters

Businesses have been looking for workers that have dropped out of the workforce. Most in Lancaster County have been retirees.

Valerie Hatfield, assistant director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, wrote in an email that low unemployment has put the focus on the labor force, which is the total number of people working or looking for work. Lancaster County remains at a low of 2.5% unemployment, as measured by non seasonally adjusted counts. Seasonally adjusted rate is 3%.

“Our concern with the low unemployment is the exit of people from the labor force,” Hatfield wrote in an email. “Since the pandemic we have been encouraging people to return to work, or to join the workforce. The gap has definitely been closing but with the drop in the unemployed numbers, and most of them not transitioning from unemployed to employed, this shows that some people have just dropped out of the labor force participation overall.”

Of total employment in the county, 7.4% of the workforce is age 65-plus (about 19,000 workers), followed by the next age category of 55-64 years, which makes up a whopping 18.5% of the county’s entire labor force, she said.

Hatfield said retirements will certainly continue to be a top cause for labor force exit, with other reasons being remote work out of the county and realignment of work-life balance, while others still remain sidelined due to their own health issues or to care for others. With wages continuing to rise and child care still a scarce resource, some families are testing out single paycheck households.

The Washington Post reported that visas for college students and highly skilled science and tech workers have bounced back relatively quickly but immigration rates for people without a college education have been slower to make up for lost ground.

“Older workers are still retiring at higher rates, and retirees do not appear to be returning to the labor force in sufficient numbers to meaningfully reduce the total number of excess retirees,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking at Brookings Institution in November. “So the second factor contributing to labor, to the labor supply shortfall, is slower growth in the working age population. The combination of a plunge in net immigration and a surge in deaths during the pandemic probably accounts for about one and a half million missing workers.”

Lancaster County-based economist Adam Ozimek told Yahoo Finance that when immigrants come to the United States they not only fill jobs but also create demand.

“So it's not as simple as saying that, you know, if all the people who had planned on coming here would have otherwise come here had come we wouldn't have labor-market shortages, but it is the case that because immigrants are so flexible, because they're very geographically mobile and they move towards opportunity, they could help alleviate the acute labor-market shortages we have today,” said Ozimek, who is chief economist at Washington, D.C.-based Economic Innovation Group.

Immigrants as workers

Helwig said refugees are committed to building lives for their families and are committed to being good colleagues. Many have waited years, even more than a decade, in a camp, to immigrate. After living in displacement they see a job as an opportunity to regain agency. Such a transition requires support. CWS gives support for up to five years.

“We couldn’t ask for better workers,” said Jen Groff, co-CEO of Stroopies, a downtown Lancaster bakery that was created to support refugee women. The company has expanded since opening in 2008. Now 16 women work there, earning as much as $16 an hour making the popular Dutch style waffle treats. They also receive individualized English language instruction. And there is a waiting list to work for Stroopies, she said.

“They are extremely grateful for the opportunity to work,” Groff said, adding that there is a learning curve for those who have spent many years in refugee camps and have not had the experience of having a regular job.

Agriculture’s unique dilemma

Graybeal’s farm, Graywood Farms, milks about 800 cows. She can hire seasonal workers, but Graybeal said the work has become increasingly year-round.

Graybeal has been at the forefront of an agriculture push to sidestep the issue of immigration and create a farmworker visa that would allow workers to stay year-round and not have to leave every few months, which is disruptive.

Graybeal said she’s been lucky to have maintained a long-term workforce without a lot of turnover by staying close to workers when they have to leave and hiring their family members. Bringing on new workers means about six months of training, which is about as long as they can stay in the United States, she said.

A Congressional bill dubbed “The Farmworker Modernization Act” would have created certified agricultural worker (CAW) status and changed the H-2A temporary worker program. It passed the House but did not get a vote in the Senate, so it died last year. It would have allowed temporary workers to apply to stay year-round for up to five years with possibility of extensions.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker voted for the bill, which had bipartisan support.

Graybeal said there is little hope Congress will take up the issue any time soon.

Now she’s looking for a full-time mechanic and finding she can’t find a domestic worker. Either potential mechanics don’t have the experience or interest in working on a farm or their idea of a salary doesn’t match what she can pay, which is less than six figures applicants were seeking, she said.

Farmers have tried to sidestep the controversy of immigration and highlight the issue of an affordable, reliable and legal agriculture workforce as one of safety.

“I see this as a food security issue,” she said.