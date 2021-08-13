LEBANON – Visitors who travel to downtown Lebanon next week will be greeted by the smells of the city’s favorite restaurants cooking up a storm for restaurant week.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Lebanon, restaurants on South 8th, North 9th, Cumberland, and Lehman streets, along with Quentin and Jonestown roads, will offer either a new or existing meal off their menu in addition to their normal menu from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21.

From the savory aroma of a full rack of ribs at Pudgey’s Pit Bar-B-Que to comforting traces of fresh baked desert at Cakes by Moraima, the week is a celebration of restaurants and cafes in the city.