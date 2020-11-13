Ephrata-based Laura the Cookie Lady will be opening a retail shop next month in Lititz.

Like the shop in Ephrata, new shop in Lititz at 26 E. Main St. will feature a variety of decorated sugar cookies as well as flavored drop cookies such as chocolate chip, lemon blueberry and chocolate sea salt caramel.

Owner Laura Merkel said she will continue to do all her baking from her Ephrata shop at 30 E. Main St, which she opened in November 2018.

The Ephrata shop is currently open only two days a week, with the Lititz shop to initially only be open one day a week. Merkel said she both shops will be closed for the month of January, but will reopen in February with expanded hours.

