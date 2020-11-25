The latest unemployment news in Lancaster County, announced Wednesday, signaled mixed messages about the health of the local economy.

New claims for unemployment benefits filed by Lancaster Countians rose 4.0% last week, the fourth increase in the past five weeks, according to figures released by the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

The 363 new claims were the highest since early September, a discouraging development.

Lancaster County started the year by seeing about 200 new claims filed a week, until the pandemic hit in mid-March and triggered the shutdown of all but essential businesses. Within three weeks, weekly new claims soared to 15,700.

Since then, as businesses reopened and recalled workers, new claims have steadily dropped by significant amounts, staying below 700 since mid-July, albeit with some hiccups.

For instance, two weeks ago, QVC laid off another wave of workers due to its previously announced phasing out of its Stony Battery Road distribution center, pushing initial claims up 41.3%.

Last week, some restaurants opted to close their indoor dining rooms as COVID-19 cases shot back up, contributing to that 4.0% increase.

The local increase in new claims (formally known as initial claims) last week was matched on the national level but surpassed on the state level.

New claims nationwide also grew 4.0%, reaching 778,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. However, across Pennsylvania new claims jumped 16.6% to 26,500.

Meanwhile, another unemployment indicator brought a positive message: the number of continued claims for unemployment benefits filed by county residents resumed its encouraging descent.

Continued claims fell 21.3% to 9,300 in the week ended Nov. 14 after surging 70.1% the prior week, but that was the only increase in the past eight weeks.

Continued claims have shown vast improvement since the spring, when more than 50,000 a week were being filed. Still, they remain more than twice the 4,000 per week filed here before the pandemic.