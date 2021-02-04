Half a century after Kmart opened its first Lancaster County store, the beleaguered retailer has announced plans to close its last.

The final day for Kmart in Lancaster County will come in mid-April when the store in Willow Street’s Kendig Square closes, ending the local run for a retailer that became famous its in-store “blue light specials,” but which struggled in recent years from increased competition and the rise of online shopping.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that we must announce that our store will be closing mid-April 2021. We are beyond grateful to all of our loyal customers over the years in our Willow Street community,” the Willow Street Kmart posted on its Facebook page.

“We would like to thank past and present associates for all of their dedication and hard-work over the years. We are here to serve you throughout our liquidation process. Our final sale begins today, February 4, 2021,” the post said.

The Willow Street store is among at least 13 Sears and seven Kmart stores that will close by mid-April, according to Transformco, a company formed in 2019 to acquire Sears Holding Co., which operated both stores.

The latest store closures will leave about 30 Kmart and 36 Sears stores in the United States, according to a recent Forbes estimate.

Kmart in Lancaster County

Kmart opened its first county store on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township in 1970 (although the company had operated stores in Lancaster Shopping Center and downtown Lancaster under its prior name, S.S. Kresge.)

Then came stores in East Lampeter Township in 1977, Ephrata Borough in 1982, and three in 1992 in Willow Street, West Hempfield and Elizabethtown. All six survived the company's bankruptcy filing in 2002 and the closing then of some 600 stores.

In 2005, Kmart merged with Sears under the corporate umbrella of Sears Holding Co. believing that the combination would enable the company to fend off competition from fast-growing discounters such as Walmart and Target. But the new firm continued to struggle in a changing retail landscape, prompting more store closings and then a bankruptcy filing in 2018, which touched off another wave of store closures.

The first Sears Holdings store to fall here was the East Lampeter Kmart, which went dark in May 2015. The Manheim Township store closed in March 2017. The Ephrata store closed in early 2020 and the West Hempfield Township store closed that summer.