READING – The final criminal defendant in the Worley & Obetz bank-fraud case was sentenced here Thursday to three years in prison.

Judith Avilez, 60, of Elizabethtown, also was ordered to pay $15.2 million in restitution to Fulton Bank, the largest victim of the nearly $67 million scheme.

Avilez, who was Worley & Obetz’s controller during the last two years of the 15-year scam, had pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud in September, acknowledging she helped the company's CEO carry out the ruse by generating phony paperwork for it. However, she did not get any of the fraud-tainted funds herself and she did eventually alert the company's owners, the Obetz family, to the scandal.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl wrestled with deciding an appropriate sentence for Avilez, going back into his chambers for 21 minutes to make a decision. Ultimately, Schmehl rejected the defense's request for home confinement, saying, "Jail time is necessary to reflect the seriousness of this offense."

But Schmehl also departed from federal sentencing guidelines, which recommended at least six and a half years in prison. "The guidelines, in my opinion, are for people who" pocket the proceeds of a scam.

Schmehl ordered Avilez to be taken into custody immediately, at the suggestion of the prosecutor, who cited the defendant's mental health issues.

Before Schmehl imposed his sentence, Avilez apologized for her role in the fraud.

"I just want to say I'm sorry to all the Obetz family and to all the former employees. I'm sorry I wasn't strong enough to (reveal the fraud to the Obetzes) sooner. No matter what (the sentence is), I'm going to be serving a life sentence in my heart," she said.

Avilez is the third former executive at the defunct propane, heating oil and gasoline provider to be sentenced for his or her role in the fraud, uncovered in May 2018. Within three weeks, the Manheim-based family business collapsed and all 275 employees lost their jobs.

In a court filing Monday, federal prosecutor Tiwana Wright had asked Schmehl to impose a sentence between six and a half years and eight years, at the lower end of the federal sentencing guidelines for such a crime and defendant.

While the fraud resulted in an immense loss, had a devastating impact on the company and its workers, required a special skill to carry out and involved abusing a position of trust, Avilez had no prior criminal record, did not benefit personally from the scam and cooperated with authorities, Wright explained.

The Worley & Obetz case is the second biggest corporate fraud in Lancaster County history, in terms of dollars involved. It trails only the International Signal & Control fraud and smuggling case in the 1980s, which was built on $1.14 billion in phony military contracts with foreign countries. Like Worley & Obetz, ISC also imploded when the fraud was discovered, costing 1,800 countians their jobs.

The Worley & Obetz case began when CEO Jeffrey Lyons approached Avilez’s predecessor, Karen Connelly, for help with hiding the company’s monthly losses from its owners, the Obetz family. Lyons thought the red ink would get him fired, Wright has said.

Their method was straightforward. Connelly showed Lyons the company’s actual monthly results. Lyons told Connelly his desired numbers, which she incorporated into bogus financial statements and related paperwork that portrayed a robust, growing enterprise.

"Lyons did not know how to create the financial statements in a way that would appear genuine ... Lyons was not very proficient with computers or the software systems used to create the financial statements, so he needed Connelly" ... and later Avilez "to prepare the fraudulent financial statements" in order to carry out the scheme, the prosecutor said.

These fabricated papers were used to convince Fulton and other banks to lend $66.7 million to Worley & Obetz over the years, and to fool the company's owners and accounting firm into thinking the business was prosperous. The borrowed dollars were used to cover up losses, pay unwarranted bonuses to its top executives, fund purchases of personal real estate for the top executives and their relatives, and other improper purposes, according to Wright.

Lyons kept the fraud undetected by involving only one accomplice at a time and by fending off Fulton’s repeated requests for audited statements, which would have required an independent third party to verify that the company’s purported transactions really took place.

When Connelly retired, she initially kept filling her role from her home on a company-provided computer, but soon insisted on quitting. So Lyons invited her successor, Avilez, over to Connelly’s house, told Avilez about the fraud and asked if she would assume Connelly’s role.

Part of Lyons' pitch, according to Avilez's attorney, William Rush, was that the fraud was necessary to keep the business operating. Lyons also took advantage of her "meek" demeanor to intimidate her into doing his bidding, the attorney said.

Avilez agreed to participate and Connelly taught her what to do.

The fraud’s foundation was a grossly inflated version of its contract with the supermarket chain Giant, which portrayed Giant as Worley & Obetz’s biggest customer, supposedly buying millions of gallons of fuel when Giant actually bought a tiny amount.

That contract would prove to be the scammers’ undoing.

When Worley & Obetz Vice Chairman Seth Obetz set a May 2018 meeting with Lyons and a Giant representative to discuss the contract, Lyons knew his ruse would be uncovered. So he skipped the meeting and fled town, his mysterious disappearance alarming co-workers and family.

It was Avilez who explained to Obetz why Lyons fled and admitted her role in the deceit, Wright said. Avilez also provided years of records showing the length and depth of the scam to both Obetz and, later, to federal investigators, according to Rush.

Lyons, who pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of tax evasion, was sentenced in July to 14 years in prison. He also was ordered to pay $54.0 million in restitution to Fulton and $552,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for back taxes owed. He is incarcerated in Devens, Massachusetts.

Connelly, who also pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, was sentenced in September to four years in prison, a sentence that was reduced due to her willingness to testify against Avilez, had Avilez taken her case to trial. Connelly also was ordered to pay $25.4 million in restitution to Fulton. Connelly is incarcerated in Alderson, West Virginia.

In court Thursday, Obetz recalled that when Avilez was hired in 2004 as an accounting clerk, he considered her "a perfect fit" for Worley & Obetz, because she had been working for a family business in the energy field -- a heating oil company. That opinion was swept away by her disclosure of the fraud, he said, describing it as "the most incredulous, painful and surreal moment of my life."

"The last two and a half years have been sad and brutal," Obetz said, causing immeasurable, interminable pain for employees and their families. He added that if Avilez had told him about the fraud when she first learned about it, the business could have been saved.

"Judy, I forgive you. I forgive Karen. I forgive Jeff," Obetz went on. "It doesn't excuse what you did. But it allows me to move forward, without anger and resentment consuming me."

While Avilez’s sentencing concludes the Worley & Obetz criminal cases, two other legal processes triggered by Worley & Obetz’s implosion continue to play out.

The company’s liquidation in U.S. Bankruptcy Court is ongoing. To date, sales of company assets have enabled Fulton to recover more than $13 million. Future steps include the sale of personal real estate that Worley & Obetz's top executives and their relatives bought in part with company funds.

Also, a class action lawsuit filed against the company three years ago by former Worley & Obetz employees Amy Daveler and Marco Perez continues to progress through the pre-trial process. If a pre-trial settlement conference on May 19 doesn’t resolve the case, a trial date will be set.

Daveler and Perez say the firm’s former employees are entitled to 60 days of wages and benefits because Worley & Obetz failed to provide them with the 60-day notice of the company’s shutdown that’s required by the federal Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification Act.