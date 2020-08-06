The bankruptcy filing of Ascena Retail Group is prompting the closure of three of the company’s Lancaster County stores, including the Lane Bryant in the Shoppes at Belmont and Justice stores in Park City and Tanger Outlet Center

All three stores were slated to close by Sunday.

Ascena Retail also owns Ann Taylor and Loft brands, but local employees of those stores said they were staying open. There’s an Ann Taylor in Tanger and Loft stores in Park City and the Shops at Rockvale.

Ascena Retail Group filed for bankruptcy July 23 when it said it planned to close 1,600 of is roughly 2,800 stores in an attempt to shed $1 billion in debt.