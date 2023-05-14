A week after her father died, Essence Lewis, a Reading mother of seven children, took a third shift job so that she could attend morning classes at Reading’s new Tec Centro center. Now, after graduating from the program in October and gaining her state certification, she has found a family-sustaining career path as a certified nurse aide.

Lewis found that success thanks to a Tec Centro Berks, a relatively new program modeled after the one that originated in Lancaster city, said Violet Emory, program director.

The Tec Centro model, developed in 2014 as a division of the Spanish American Civic Association, is growing beyond its roots as the primary provider of bilingual education and skills training in Lancaster. Community leaders say it has the potential to change thousands of lives like Lewis’, as it has helped more than 6,000 people in Lancaster since it was established over nine years.

In addition to Lancaster, Tec Centro has become a model in workforce development for underserved and underemployed people in three central Pennsylvania cities with large Hispanic populations: Reading, Lebanon and York.

The Tec Centro model is poised to be adopted in other Pennsylvania cities, too. Tec Centro and SACA founder and CEO Carlos Graupera said that he is talking with leaders in Harrisburg and elsewhere who want to adopt the Tec Centro model.

Graupera, 72, is shifting roles at SACA in June. He will be regional workforce director, leading the Tec Centro Workforce Network, which was created as a nonprofit in August as a way to distribute funding and technical assistance to the region’s Tec Centro operations. SACA President José R. López will take over as CEO.

Each Tec Centro, supported by a mix of public and private funding, has its own governance and is encouraged to do its own fundraising and partnerships suited to their local communities. The Tec Centro Workforce Network, however, provides technical assistance, fundraising, and marketing support.

Last year, Tec Centro Workforce Network received $5 million as a line item in the state budget. Graupera and Tec Centro leaders said more financial support is needed and the effort requires recurring funding each year. Graupera said how much they will get in 2023-24 is not yet clear.

“There is a bi-partisan effort to address the workforce issues in third class cities across the region,” Graupera said.

He emphasized that Tec Centro is an economic development initiative, not a human services program, and the programs need support of cities and counties.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the unemployment rate among Hispanic workers as of the end of 2022 in Pennsylvania was 6.7% — which was the second highest in the country. Tec Centro program managers say that underemployment is also significant. Underemployed workers hold part-time or full-time jobs that don’t pay family-sustaining wages.

Here’s a snapshot of progress in each city:

Lancaster

In 2021, Tec Centro opened its second facility at 57 Laurel St. Its first campus opened in 2014 at 102 Chester St. It recently added training for computer software systems. While Tec Centro originally focused on Latino community, now 19% of its students are not Latino, said Marlyn Barbosa, program director. They speak 36 languages and come from 25 countries. About 69% are considered underemployed. Graduates have seen a 40% increase in family income. The average wage earned by program graduates is $19 an hour. The Lancaster centers have a waiting list of 1,300. Tec Centro recently added a financial literacy piece to the soft skills training every graduate must complete, which includes customer service and conflict resolution skills.

Lebanon

In 2021, the Working to Empower People for Advancement center was incorporated and decided to adopt the Tec Centro model to address underemployment. Employment services will open this summer. Classes are scheduled to begin in September. Lebanon County commissioners have committed $750,000 in pandemic recovery funds, which enabled the organization to purchase and renovate a building at 9 S. 9th St. The next phase - set for the last quarter of 2023 - is to research financial literacy and adult education needs in Lebanon and develop programming to meet those needs.

York

M&T Bank donated its former branch at 800 E. Market St. to house Tec Centro York. It will offer basic adult education, linguistic and job skills training, and career counseling to residents in historically underserved communities. The center is expected to open in mid-2023.

Berks

In May 2019, Berks Latino Workforce Development Corp. was incorporated as the official entity that would oversee the workforce development program modeled after Tec Centro. Since then, Tec Centro Berks has provided services, including job training, employment, basic adult education, English as a Second Language and translation to 634 individuals. There’s a wait list of 199 individuals for its programs. Graduates have been placed in jobs with an average wage of $18 an hour. Organizers plan to phase in industrial trade programs to complement its new allied health training offering.