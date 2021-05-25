One of the oldest, continuously operating restaurants in Lancaster County is leaving the historic building where it was founded.

The Stockyard Inn was sold earlier this month for $3.65 million to a developer whose plans for the 4.6-acre property at the edge of Lancaster city don’t include operating a restaurant.

As the redevelopment plans are being finalized, the Stockyard Inn at 1147 Lititz Pike is being leased by its longtime operators, who plan to continue it for as long as eight months while they wind down their 69-year-old business, and make plans to reopen elsewhere.

“We have retained all our other assets, including our trade name and liquor license. After our leasehold here ends, it is our intent and desire to re-open one day in a new more sustainable form, which likely will involve a smaller physical platform,” read a statement from the Fournaris family, which has owned and operated The Stockyard Inn since 1952.

Issued by James T. Fournaris, the family’s statement referenced the coronavirus pandemic, current staffing challenges, succession issues and the size of the restaurant as reasons for the change.

“Our restaurant facility and site are quite frankly much too big and require far too much maintenance and re-investment, let alone in a COVID-impacted world,” the family’s statement said.

The Stockyard Inn is currently open for dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Reservations are required.

Remaking a city gateway

The property at the southeast corner of Lititz Pike and Marshall Avenue was bought May 12 by an investment group led by Ben Lesher, president and founder of SDL Devco LLC, which is developing Stadium Row, a 104-unit apartment complex less than a mile away in the 800 block of North Prince Street.

“My partners and I were initially attracted this is property because of its prime location as a gateway into the City of Lancaster and its proximity to the Amtrak train station and Stauffer Park. We are currently in the process of finalizing our plans for redevelopment and look forward to sharing them with the public when they are ready,” Lesher said.

Lesher said the investors are “carefully and creatively considering” what to do with the two-story building, which has more than 10,000 square feet of space.

“We understand that this is an iconic place for many in the area. We hope to respect the history of the site and creatively imagine what smart urban growth looks like,” he said. “While we are considering a mixture of uses, we are primarily planning to build off the success of our nearby Stadium Row apartment development, and provide additional sorely needed housing to the community.”

A Lancaster dining institution

The original, four-room stone farmhouse at the site is believed to have been built in 1750, with major additions in 1850 and 1922.The property's most famous owner, James Buchanan, bought it in 1856, just before he became president. He sold it to the Pennsylvania Railroad eight years later.

In 1895, the Lancaster Stockyards was founded on adjacent farmland and the farmhouse was converted to an inn that served the visiting cattlemen at what would become the largest stockyards east of Chicago.

James Fournaris purchased the Stockyard Inn in 1952 and the restaurant evolved into an upscale steakhouse that lasted as a Lancaster dining institution long after the adjacent stockyards had gone quiet.

As late as 1994, the stockyards auctioned 70,000 head of cattle, but the trade died after the largest dealer, Dunlap & Sons, closed in 1999.

The Fournaris family says the recent sale and their subsequent leasing of the property will allow for an orderly transition that will give them time to organize, sell and move memorabilia as well as honor outstanding gift certificates.

“We know how important the Stockyard Inn has been to our loyal customers and the broader community. Since 1952 when James Fournaris bought the Stockyard Inn, it has been our family’s pleasure over three generations to serve some of this nation’s absolutely finest families and customers,” the family’s statement said.