The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board fired its executive director Tuesday afternoon after rejecting her resignation and a week after she said she was forced out of her job.

The board’s executive committee did not give a reason for terminating Cathy Rychalsky in a unanimous vote during a virtual meeting.

Rychalsky had led the organization for seven years, including a move to its new Manheim Township offices at 1046 Manheim Pike in November.

“At this point, because it is a personnel matter, we are not at liberty to discuss it,” said Board Chairman G. David Sload after the virtual meeting.

The vote came a week after Rychalsky sent a resignation email to the board and several Lancaster County officials and LNP | LancasterOnline saying she was being forced out of her job. She said she had approached the board to address a personnel problem involving “hostility, neglect of policy, discrimination and working against our culture.”

Prior to firing Rychalsky during Tuesday’s meeting, the committee rejected her resignation and said her absence from Jan. 4 to Feb. 1 was paid administrative leave. During that time, the executive committee met privately to discuss personnel matters for five hours and 55 minutes over five different days, including 45 minutes Tuesday.

Rychalsky addressed the board during a public comment session at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, urging an investigation.

“So, once again, I implore you to conduct a thorough investigation,” Rychalsky said. “Talk to every workforce development board team member. Talk to provider staff. You owe it to the Commonwealth, taxpayers, community, but most importantly to the team.

“Even if I was not being forced out the door, I would not tolerate this hostile environment – as you heard when I informed you I was terminating the individuals creating this unhealthy, hostile environment at the WDB,” she said.

No one responded to her remarks during the meeting, and the committee continued with its business.

Contacted after the meeting, Sload declined to react to Rychalsky’s comments, adding he was not surprised by her remarks. He said an interim executive director would be named soon and a search conducted for a leader. How long it would take would depend on the field of candidates, though he said he expected the search could take 90 days.

Rychalsky said she was not surprised that she was fired, adding that she was concerned about other employees of the organization. She said she has provided documentation of problems to the organization’s solicitor. She previously said she has been called as a witness for two complaints about the organization that the state Department of Labor & Industry Equal Opportunity Office is investigating. The EOO is where employees seek further investigation when local response has been exhausted. The Department of Labor & Industry would not confirm or deny an investigation

“My biggest hope is that somebody gets in there and does something to help these individuals,” she said in an interview after the meeting.

Rychalsky said her annual salary was $113,000.

The Workforce Development Board oversees the CareerLink Center, a publicly funded one-stop service center for people seeking jobs. Prior to the pandemic, more than 35,000 job-seeking visitors a year came to CareerLink. More than 700 businesses use its services annually. It recently moved from its location on North Charlotte Street in Lancaster city to Manheim Pike.

With a budget of more than $6 million in state and federal funds, the workforce development board is federally mandated to be the major county organization for workforce planning. That includes providing market information and assisting job seekers and businesses. The Lancaster County Commissioners appoint the board that oversees the nonprofit organization.