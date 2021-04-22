Lancaster Theological Seminary and Moravian Theological Seminary in Bethlehem are exploring a possible merger, the two institutions announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes as enrollment at both seminaries has fallen significantly over the past decade.

Lancaster Theological Seminary has 99 students, compared to 139 students in 2011, LNP | LancasterOnline records show. That’s a decline of 29% over that period.

Moravian Theological Seminary has 60 students, down 35% from the 92 students it averaged between 2013 and 2018.

“In recent years, the (Lancaster Theological Seminary) Board of Trustees has explored a number of potential scenarios for strategic partnerships that would … promote greater financial stability and advance (the seminary’s) mission for years to come,” said spokeswoman Meg Graham. “This current conversation is a continuation of this strategy.”

The Rev. David Rowe, interim president of Lancaster Theological Seminary, in a prepared statement called the ongoing talks between the two institutions “an opportunity to explore the possibility that our seminaries’ combined strengths can create an ecumenical divinity school that is even greater than the sum of its parts.”

The Moravian seminary, founded in 1807, is part of Moravian College. The seminary has six full-time faculty members and more than 11 adjunct faculty. Offering master’s degrees and certificate programs, it serves the Moravian Church, though 20 denominations are represented in its student body.

The Lancaster seminary, which offers master’s, doctoral and certificate programs, has a core faculty of seven and adjunct faculty of 37. Founded in 1825, the seminary is associated with the United Church of Christ, though 23 denominations are represented in its student body.

The seminaries said in a joint press release that a committee, composed of representatives of each school, has been formed to study the potential combination. No timeline was offered for its work.

If the committee recommends a merger, it would need the approval of the boards of trustees of each seminary and the college.