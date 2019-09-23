Arranging transportation for seniors who no longer have their driver’s licenses can be a major challenge for those caring for aging relatives.

If he could find an elegant, technology-based solution to the problem, W. Henry Yaeger thought he might have the foundation for a new business.

So, about a year and a half ago, Yaeger, who earned an MBA from Yale University and worked in corporate strategy at Hershey Co. before starting his own consulting business, enlisted interns from Elizabethtown College for some initial research into the problem.

The students conducted a survey that got some 700 responses from families and primary caregivers of aging relatives, following up with more in-depth interviews with about 150 respondents.

The research findings weren’t kind to Yaeger’s initial idea.

“We were working on the wrong problem,” he says.

Instead of just transportation, the caregivers were stressed out over a whole host of big and small things, such as whether mom or dad had enough food or if there were things needing to be fixed in their home.

And, more importantly, the relatives just wanted to know how they were doing on a day-to-day basis.

It was all the kind of things that could be learned in a short, efficient phone call. So, Yaeger decided that’s what he would build his business around.

Phone call check-in

His business, dubbed Constance, is a subscription-based service that calls senior members everyday for a brief, enjoyable check-in on their well-being and then updates their loved ones and caregivers via email or mobile app.

The calls, which are usually less than 10 minutes, originate from a small call center in Constance’s offices at 245 E. King St.

They cover a checklist of things including medications, food supply, general well-being and other household issues. The callers also can handle minor logistics that can seem to occupy so much time, such as verifying doctor visits or arranging a call from a grandchild.

“It’s just little things,” Yaeger says. “It takes us three minutes to do something that you’ll be worrying about it for three days.”

The basic service covers five check-in calls a week for $60, although a personal assistance service is based on actual time used.

For seniors getting the daily calls, Yaeger says they can serve as consistent, gentle “nudges” to follow through on the small details of life.

“The incremental, cumulative effect of all those little nudges has a big effect,” he says.

Jane Reitmeyer, Constance’s director of quality, says that while relatives could make such calls themselves, those can sometimes be less enjoyable if the aging relative feels like they’re being nagged.

“Sometimes you just don’t want to talk about the things that are going to lead to another argument,” she says.

Then, with some issues out of the way, a family member’s own phone calls can be more relaxed.

“Now instead of calling my mom and asking about her medications or if she’s scheduled her appointment, I already know those things, so I can have a very different kind of conversation with her,” Yaeger says.

And since the results of the phone calls can be shared with family members, Yaeger says siblings or other caregivers don’t have to constantly quiz each other about the small details.

Preparing for growth

Since launching the service with a handful of families a year ago, Yaeger says the company has focused on developing the software that prompts Constance callers, records responses and gives reports to family members.

Yaeger describes the calls as “systematic, not scripted.”

One aspect of the call that Constance continues to develop is the “daily spark,” which can be a word game, a piece of trivia or ongoing puzzle meant to keep the seniors engaged and looking forward to the calls.

While some families have signed up through the service themselves, Yaeger said he doesn’t plan to try to get more customers through the company’s own marketing.

Instead, Constance will work through partnerships such as ones with three retirement communities — including one in Lancaster County — that will be announced in coming months.

Constance also has partnered with some independent pharmacies, including Sloan Pharmacy in Elizabethtown, which can piggyback on the Constance calls to offer a periodic check-in on someone’s medications.

As the new partnerships take shape, Constance also is beginning more fundraising, including a $100,000 investment from Ben Franklin Technology Partners that was finalized last week.

Yaeger said the investment is part of hoped-for $800,000 in funding which would match the “friends and family’ investments that have bankrolled the company since its founding.

In anticipation of the new customers, Constance also will be adding a third part-time caller to a company that now has eight part-time employees in addition to Yaeger and Morgan Reiss, an original Elizabethtown College intern who became a co-founder.

“Just a couple weeks in we knew there was something big there,” Reiss said. “And I knew that this was something I wanted to do because of its impact.”