Lancaster Shops Late, a once-a-year event where many downtown Lancaster businesses remain open after normal store hours, will take place this evening.

About 30 businesses will participate in the event, where stores will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. or later. This year’s event is particularly important as businesses struggle due to the pandemic. One business that will be participating in the event is The Shoppe at AK Interiors, 246 West Orange St. The Shoppe at AK Interiors is a business that carries boutique home furnishings, accessories and gifts.

The Shoppe at AK Interiors has participated in the event for about five years and is planning something special this year.

“We have a giveaway that we are doing for the holiday season, it’s a drawing for merchandise, we’re offering 30 percent off of Christmas items and 20 percent off shop items,” said Alison McIndoe, the owner of The Shoppe at AK Interiors.

McIndoe said the event is not only important for local businesses but for the local community as well. “We want to make sure that we’re supporting the local community and we like the fact that we have this opportunity to stay open for patrons who might not be able to come in during normal working hours and they can enjoy selecting special goods for their families, friends and even for themselves,” McIndoe said.

What is special about Lancaster Shops Late?

Participating downtown Lancaster stores and restaurants will have hours that run into the evening, making shopping and dining convenient. Some locations are offering specials or having sales.

How long does it run? Customers can stop by participating locations from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. or later today.

How many places are participating? About 30 businesses will be participating in the Lancaster Shops Late event.

Where can I see a list of participating businesses?

A list of participating businesses can be found at: https://visitlancastercity.com/city-events/lancaster-city-for-the-holidays/lancaster-shops-late/.

Why is this event important?