As it plans for a new home, the Lancaster Public Library has arranged to sell its current one.

The Board of Trustees of Lancaster Public Library on Wednesday announced it has an agreement to sell its Duke Street building for an undisclosed price to an unnamed group of investors, but will retain ownership until a planned move to a new library being built at Barney Ewell Plaza.

After the library moves, the circa-1954 building at 125 N. Duke St. will be used by Saint James Episcopal Church, which is next door at 119 N. Duke St. and says it will begin a “discernment process” to consider possible uses for the space it would lease, or perhaps ultimately buy.

“Only once in a century does an opportunity like this appear,” said the Rev. David Peck, rector of Saint James. “As a parish that continues to grow, the lay leadership of Saint James is grateful for the chance to explore every option for this property.”

The planned sale of the Duke Street building ties up a large loose end for the library ahead of a move to part of a parking garage being built in the 100 block of North Queen Street. Proceeds from the sale will also help finish, equip and furnish the two floors of space which are expected to be ready by early 2023.

“The most fiscally responsible decision the board can make in preparation for the library’s move to Barney Ewell Plaza is to first secure the sale of the Duke Street building,” said Aaron Sherman, president of the library’s board of trustees.

“This sale is a great thing for the library, a great thing for Saint James and a great thing for the community. I think it’s really working out well, and we’re very happy and excited to move forward,” he said.

The sale is being managed by Lancaster-based PPM Real Estate, which entertained “multiple offers,” including the accepted one at the asking price, according to the library’s FAQ on the sale.

Library’s new home

Founded in 1759, Lancaster Public Library moved in 1898 to the donated home of A. Herr Smith at 125 N. Duke St. In 1954, the current building was constructed at the Duke Street site. In recent years, the 42,000-square foot building has had a variety of maintenance issues including a leaky roof and a mold problem in the basement.

The building’s maintenance issues and aging systems are part of the reason the library has said it wants to move. Sherman said the library recently overhauled the building’s HVAC system, but is not planning any other major upgrades before the planned sale. Those would be the responsibility of the buyer.

Sherman declined to name the would-be buyers, saying they requested anonymity. He also declined to disclose the proposed sale price, saying that would be revealed when the sale is finalized, which would only be after the library has moved into its new space.

At the earliest, Sherman said a sale could be completed in November 2022, but said that timeline may be extended into early 2023.

Work is continuing on the 300-space Christian Street parking garage, with completion expected by the end of year, according to Larry Cohen, executive director at the Lancaster Parking Authority. Subsequent work on Ewell Plaza, including the 40,000-square-foot space for the library, would last until at least the middle of 2022, he said.