After 10 years at the Lancaster Public Library, including the last 3 1/2 as its executive director, Heather Sharpe is stepping down to take a job at Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
Named interim executive director is Lissa Holland.
Sharpe’s last day at the Lancaster Public Library will be Friday. At the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Sharpe will be division manager for subsidies and grants in the Bureau of Library Development.
Sharpe, of Millersville, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who holds a bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University and a master’s degree from Drexel University.
Holland, of Lancaster, joined the library in 2008. She became assistant director in early 2018. Holland holds a master’s degree from the University of North Texas.