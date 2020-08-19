Lancaster Pickle Co. has opened in its new, larger space in downtown Lancaster.

Previously located in a courtyard near Place Marie at 52 N. Queen St., Lancaster Pickle Co. has moved to 318 N. Queen St., the former home of Then & Again Antiques, which closed in February.

Lancaster Pickle Co. features freshly made pickles along with olives, pretzels, hummus, cheeses and meats. It also sells a variety of succulent plants.

Owned by Jason Ziegler, Lancaster Pickle Co. makes pickles at a commercial kitchen in New Danville and supplies them to a variety of restaurants and health care facilities. They are made with only water and dill in a process that doesn't use any sugar, salt or vinegar.

With 1,600 square feet of space, Ziegler said the new shop gives him roughly three times the space and allows him to feature more products.