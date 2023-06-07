Dr. Steven K. Groff, a Lancaster County native who pioneered in change in the medical, hospitality and hemp industries, died Sunday at 58.

A 1983 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, Groff grew up on a Strasburg dairy farm. After graduating from Albright College in Reading and the University of Virginia Medical School, Groff went on to work as a spine and joint surgeon in York. He co-founded OSS Health Orthopedic Hospital, the first free-standing orthopedic hospital in York County, in 2010, where he remained president for several years.

But his interest in farming continued. In 2001, he bought a 77-acre Dallastown farm from another physician. Groff and his family continued farming operations on the property, dubbed Wyndridge Farm. They raised horses, cattle and crops over the years.

After a 2011 bicycle accident left Groff unable to return to surgery, he and his wife, Julie, began to contemplate life after medicine, according to his obituary. In 2013, the Groffs began transforming Wyndridge into a whole new business - beginning with a cidery which, even in its earliest days, supplied Lancaster venues such as Tellus360, Pour and The Fridge.

A $5 million renovation completed the next year turned the former farm into a venue for weddings and other events. The cider-making operation expanded to include wine, craft beer and craft soda, and a tasting room also served as a casual restaurant. In 2018, his entrepreneurial skills launched two new endeavors, Groff North America and Groff Health.

In 2019, Groff, along with his wife, Julie, and son, Taylor, entered another business -- industrial hemp. Groff North America leased a facility in Red Lion, York County, that was intended to serve as a hemp processing plant for crops grown across the surrounding area, from Groff's own Wyndridge Farm to Star Rock Farms in Conestoga. Groff contracted 2,000 acres for fiber hemp in Pennsylvania and, in an effort to bring processing capacity to the state, purchased the HempTrain post-harvest processing technology.

Industrial hemp is focused on using the hemp plant for purposes ranging from construction materials to cat litter, but by 2020, Groff had announced his intention to expand into the world of therapeutic cannabinoids, aiming to open a location somewhere in Lancaster County.

In December 2020, the Wyndridge Farm Tasting Room opened at the site of the former Fenz restaurant on Harrisburg Pike, near the Lancaster Arts Hotel. The venue sells food, Wyndridge Farm beverages and hemp products.

He was also a member of Aldersgate Church, where he and his wife led worship for many years before his accident, according to his obituary. He had recently returned to playing guitar in the church's Praise Band.

The York County coroner’s office ruled Groff's death a suicide, which was also noted on social media and in Groff's obituary, which includes the statement, "Suicide is an issue that affects individuals and families in all communities. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, please seek help by calling PA 211 - Get Connected, Get Help, or call 988."

GET HELP If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call, text or chat 988 (The previous number 800-273-8255 still works). Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

Groff's family also used the same statement in captions for social media posts through Wyndridge Farm, with the message that “the Groff family is deeply heartbroken to share the news of the sudden passing of Dr. Steve Groff. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, entrepreneur, friend and doctor. The entire Groff family is processing the heartbreaking tragedy and respectfully ask for your privacy at this time. We are grateful for your love, understanding, and prayers as our entire family, including the Wyndridge Farm team, manages our grief and loss." The family also suggests memorial contributions may be made to Suicide Prevention of York, 2782 South Queen Street, Dallastown, PA 17313 or to www.spyork.org. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, the former Julie A. Weidner; his parents, Kenneth and Shirley (Eshleman) Groff of Strasburg; his son, Taylor S. Groff and his wife, Ashleigh; daughters, Hannah E. Groff and Mackenzie A. Groff; two grandchildren, Garber and Opal Groff; brother, Brian S. Groff and his partner Tammy Feyerherm; his sister, Lori L. and her husband, Kenn Bennett; as well as many nieces and nephews, according to Groff's obituary. Funeral services will be private, though the family invites "anyone willing to celebrate Steve's life" to Aldersgate Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, on Saturday from 12:30 to 2 p.m.