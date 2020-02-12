Lancaster Mitsubishi quietly closed at the beginning of the month, ending 32 years of operation here.
A receptionist answering the phone for Lancaster Mitsubishi this week said, “We’re in transition between two companies.”
But she declined to provide details about the future of the city property, saying more information will be forthcoming in two to four weeks.
Meanwhile, the small 1009 N. Prince St. business has gone dark, with no cars in its lot or showroom, and no Mitsubishi signage remaining.
The website for the parent company, Mitsubishi Motors, no longer shows a dealership in Lancaster.
Lancaster Mitsubishi was led by Bill Durland of Mount Joy, according to his listing on the executive biography website, LinkedIn. Durland did not respond to messages from LNP | LancasterOnline.
The property at the corner of North Prince Street and McGovern Avenue, near the Lancaster Amtrak station, had been the home of Lancaster Mitsubishi since 2012, according to LNP | LancasterOnline files.
Before that, it had operated in East Petersburg as part of Lancaster County Motors.
The number of employees idled by the shutdown of Lancaster Mitsubishi is not known.