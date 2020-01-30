Lancaster Mennonite has sold its idle Hershey campus for $5.0 million to another private school, a realty firm involved in the transaction has announced.
Lancaster Mennonite said last March it would close the 36-acre campus — which includes a three-story, 110,550-square-foot building — at the end of the 2018-2019 school year due to declining enrollment.
The campus at 1531 Sand Hill Road in Hummelstown served 170 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. It employed 26 faculty and staff, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported.
Formerly Hershey Christian School, the campus was acquired by Lancaster Mennonite to form its fifth campus in 2015. It had about 210 students at that time.
It’s not known how Lancaster Mennonite will use the proceeds of the sale. Messages left by LNP with Lancaster Mennonite spokeswoman Aubrey Kreider were not returned by presstime.
The buyer is St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church of Hershey, which will relocate its St. Joan of Arc School from Areba Avenue in downtown Hershey beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. St. Joan of Arc school educates children from preschool through 8th grade.
The Dec. 19 sale was announced last week by Lemoyne-based realty firm NAI CIR, which represented Lancaster Mennonite.