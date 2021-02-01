Lancaster Marketplace, a vendor market in a Manheim Township shopping center, will close at the end of February to allow a new tenant to move in to the space.

The landlord declined Monday to reveal the name of the new tenant.

Opened in 2018 and expanded the next year, Lancaster Marketplace at 2084 Fruitville Pike currently has 10 vendors selling baked goods, meat, beauty products and pet treats, among other things. It is open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Situated next to Panera Bread in the Hawthorne Center, Lancaster Marketplace occupies roughly 20% of the 13,300 square foot space that comprises the former Alfredo Angelo bridal shop and space that had been part of the adjacent Fine Wine & Good Spirts store.

Kevin Lapp, managing partner of Hawthorne Center who organized Lancaster Marketplace, said a new tenant will lease the entire 13,300-square foot space. He declined to identify the tenant.

Vendors displaced

Kristen Richards, whose Front Porch Baking Co. opened five months ago at Lancaster Marketplace, said she had just secured a new space to lease when she learned of the pending closure.

“There are definitely a lot of emotions involved for all standholders at the marketplace and while I can’t speak for them, I can say myself, I am sad to see it close,” Richards wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “The marketplace was about as close to being a cottage baker as I could personally get here.”

Richards hasn’t yet announced where she will be moving.

One of the original vendors at Lancaster Marketplace is Taylor Chip, a cookie bakery started by then-newlyweds Doug and Sara Taylor that grew to 20 employees.

“What the market did is really give us an opportunity,” Doug Taylor said. “Without the marketplace, we as a company wouldn’t be here.”

On Monday Doug Taylor said the couple was scrambling to find a new space to lease that would also have a baking kitchen. All the company’s baking has been done in a kitchen at the Fruitville Pike market.

“We’re still figuring that out where we’re going to go,” said Taylor, who learned of the planned closure late last week.

Despite the sudden need to move out, Taylor said he doesn’t fault his landlord for getting a new tenant.

“I understand that if he’s got someone who wants to come in, that he’s got to make more money,” Taylor said.