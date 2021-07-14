Was digital marketing executive Dave Conklin a key player in a $100 million Ponzi scheme being run by The Income Store?

Or was the Millcross Road resident an outside vendor providing a service and uninvolved in the company’s scam?

These are the conflicting portrayals of Conklin being presented in Allentown federal court, as a court-appointed receiver overseeing the dismantling of the now-defunct company tries to reclaim the $1.5 million that The Income Store paid Conklin between 2010 and 2020.

The Income Store developed and sold web sites to investors for $50,000 to $500,000 apiece, promising the investors that their sites would generate annual returns of 13% to 20%, according to court filings by the receiver, Melanie Damian, and the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The Income Store operated the sites for the investors.

However, the sites produced a fraction of those guaranteed returns, prompting The Income Store to pay its earlier investors with fees paid by later investors – a textbook example of a Ponzi scheme, federal authorities and the receiver say.

Complaints from investors prompted the SEC to get a federal judge to shut down the Illinois-based Income Store, including its Millersville Road office, in December 2019 by freezing the company’s assets. The judge also heeded the SEC’s request to name Damian to oversee the liquidation of the assets, to raise money for the 700 victims of the fraud.

Income Store founder and alleged scam mastermind Kenneth Courtright was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud in February 2020. He is scheduled to go to trial in April 2022. He is the sole person to be charged criminally.

However, in December 2020, Damian filed a civil suit accusing Conklin of aiding and abetting the fraud and other offenses. She filed a similar complaint the same month against another Lancaster resident, William Longcore, controller of The Income Store. That suit was settled in May. (See related story.)

The receiver said Conklin was paid “substantial amounts” by The Income Store out of the illicit flow of funds created to carry out the Ponzi scheme. But all The Income Store got for its money were “marketing services that did not provide value,” Damian said.

Rather, his services “only facilitated and perpetuated the fraud against current investors” and helped to recruit new investors, she said.

In the 50-page filing, Damian described Conklin as an “insider” of The Income Store with the title of chief marketing officer. Underscoring Conklin’s ties to Courtright, Damian said, was that Conklin also formed a side business with him to provide marketing services to The Income Store – another venture “that did not provide value” to the company, she said.

As he was getting paid a weekly fee of $4,000 to $5,200, Conklin “knew or should have known” that The Income Store was operating as a Ponzi scheme and was making “fraudulent misrepresentations” to investors, Damian alleged.

Conklin, owner of Quarryville-based Conklin Media, described his role very differently, saying Damian’s suit is unfounded and should be thrown out by the court.

In court filings by his attorneys, Conklin said he initially was hired to hire and train a marketing team for The Income Store’s websites. His role shifted in 2017, Conklin said, to overseeing select projects for the company.

Conklin denied being an Income Store “insider,” saying he was only a third-party vendor and never an employee. The chief marketing title was honorary, not actual, he said. Conklin also pushed back against Damian’s claim that he provided nothing of value.

He pointed to Damian’s own statements in court filings saying that The Income Store websites generated more than $9 million in revenue from 2017 through 2019, implying that his marketing efforts deserve credit for that feat.

Conklin also cited Damian’s effort to auction off the websites to raise money for jilted investors – contending that Damian’s choice to hold an auction implies that she sees value in the websites, a status that Conklin implies goes back to his efforts too.

In addition, Conklin questioned why Damian wants to recoup payments to Conklin dating to 2010 while saying in court filings that the Ponzi scheme dates just to 2017.

Conklin also accused Damian of grossly overstating his role at The Income Store, saying he was one of many outside vendors who provided a service to the company but were not part of the scam.

“By this logic,” Conklin said in a court filing, The Income Store’s “internet service provider, power company, accountants, lawyers, or any other service provider or merchant, all of which were necessary to keep (The Income Store) operational, could face claims as beneficiaries of (The Income Store’s) embezzlement. … The Receiver cannot unwind these legitimate payments.”

In a response to LNP | LancasterOnline’s request for comment on the receiver’s accusations, Conklin attorney Matthew Hennesy said via email:

“There is no merit to the claims being pursued by the Receiver. Mr. Conklin and his companies were hired as outside digital marketing consultants by … The Income Store. They were not involved in the internal affairs of the Income Store or the operations of its business and were unaware of the Ponzi scheme alleged by the Receiver.”

A settlement conference set for last week to resolve Damian’s lawsuit was canceled by the agreement of both sides as well as Magistrate Judge Timothy Rice, who was oversee the talks, according to Damian’s attorneys. The parties decided it would make more sense to wait for a court ruling on Conklin’s request to dismiss Damian’s suit, they said, because a favorable ruling for Conklin would eliminate the need to negotiate a settlement. Conklin’s attorneys declined to comment on the cancellation of the talks.