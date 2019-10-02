Granite Creative Group, a new marketing agency serving small and medium-sized businesses, opened its doors Tuesday.
Owned by the law firm Saxton & Stump and based in its Granite Run Drive offices, Granite Creative is a 10-employee agency providing digital and traditional marketing services.
These include marketing strategy, website design, campaign strategy and execution, graphic design, social media, content marketing and video/animation production.
The team has been serving Saxton & Stump clients for nearly three years. Now a stand-alone agency, the team will continue to serve those clients while expanding its reach to include businesses that aren’t the law firm’s clients.
Leading Granite are Jenna Wagner, executive director, and Anthony Gaenzle, director of marketing and business development. Wagner continues as a vice president of Saxton & Stump; Gaenzle continues as senior content strategist there.