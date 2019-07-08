Operations at Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories have returned to normal after a ransomware attack, employees said, amid a report that its parent company paid the ransom.
The London-based BBC public broadcasting company reported Friday that Eurofins Scientific had paid an unspecified amount to the hackers. The BBC did not cite the source of that information.
Eurofins, headquartered in Brussels, declined to comment on whether it had paid a ransom, the BBC said.
In a ransomware attack, the attacker sends phishing emails to the target. The emails contain a computer program that infiltrates the target’s IT system, blocking the target’s access to its own system unless a ransom is paid.
Eurofins previously announced that it had been the target of a ransomware attack on June 1 and 2 that disrupted “many of its IT systems in several countries.”
The company credited the quick reaction of its IT staff and its IT security teams for limiting the attack’s impact.
Nonetheless, some employees at Lancaster Labs and other Eurofins locations were sent home from work multiple times because their equipment had been shut down.
On June 24, though, Eurofins said “essentially all” of its production and reporting IT systems were fully restored, while work continued on “less important back office and software development systems.”
Eurofins said it has found no evidence that any confidential client data was stolen. Eurofins and various law enforcement agencies are continuing to try to identify the hackers responsible.
The company reiterated that the financial impact from the attack “may unfortunately be material.... but at this point, it is still too early” to estimate the cost.
Eurofins bought Lancaster Labs in 2011 for about $200 million. The 2425 New Holland Pike complex, with more than 1,800 employees, does pharmaceutical, food, medical device and environmental testing.