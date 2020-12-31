The owner of York Indoor Golf & Training Center plans to open a similar center early next year in Lancaster.

Slated to open by early March, The Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center at 1400 Manheim Pike will occupy 3,500 square feet of space in the same building as Barstools & Billiards. It will feature teaching, coaching and club fitting, and will also sell equipment. The center will include simulators for playing on virtual courses, an indoor driving range and a putting green.

The Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center is owned by Matt Keller, a former golf pro at Lancaster County Club who opened his York training center in 2017.

