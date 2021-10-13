Meridius Health, a Lancaster-based home health-care provider, has been acquired by Chicago-based Help at Home for an undisclosed price.

Meridius, 600F Eden Road in Manheim Township, was founded in 2012, according to its website. It employs nearly 300 field employees/caregivers who serve more than 200 clients between Harrisburg and Philadelphia. Meridius employees and clients will immediately transition to Help at Home, it was announced Tuesday.

Help at Home has nearly 30,000 employees who provide in-home care to 67,000 seniors and disabled persons in 13 states. Help at Home describes itself as the biggest provider of in-home care in Pennsylvania, with 6,500 employees working out of branches in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, Scranton, Harrisburg, New Castle, Williamsport, Allentown and Horsham.