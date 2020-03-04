Thirteen years ago, Manheim entrepreneur Glenn Stoltzfus went to see his then state senator, Mike Brubaker, with a constituent concern.

After discussing the issue, Brubaker and Stoltzfus made some small talk, which led to Brubaker asking Stoltzfus what he did for a living.

As Stoltzfus remembers it, he told Brubaker about his year-old company, Best of Lancaster County, which sells locally produced food to area restaurants, stores and colleges.

Brubaker replied that Lancaster General Health was looking to increase its local purchasing and suggested Stoltzfus reach out to the health system, the biggest in the county by far.

Stoltzfus did. And he’s never looked back.

“They’ve almost become family to me. They’re just great people,” said Stoltzfus, 52.

The entrepreneur’s experience shows the impact that local employers’ purchasing decisions have on the Lancaster County economy — a tenet of the newly launched “In Good Company” initiative here.

LG Health started slowly, ordering only 20 pounds of potato salad a week for six months. Stoltzfus perceived the limited orders as an audition of sorts. Then LG Health’s appetite began to grow and grow.

Now LG Health orders 30 to 40 items a week. In one recent week, the health system ordered 1,200 pounds of egg products, 640 pounds of cheese, 300 pounds of salads, various meats, baked goods, apple cider and other items from 11 suppliers that Stoltzfus represents.

Best of Lancaster County makes three deliveries a week to the downtown hospital, two a week to the Suburban Pavilion (health campus) and one a week to Women & Babies Hospital.

Stoltzfus pointed out that his firm makes it simple for the health system to buy from multiple local providers. “One phone call, one delivery, one check,” as he put it.

He also makes it simple for the 30 local providers he represents to get their products in front of dozens of local accounts and delivered to the interested ones.

Besides LG Health, Best of Lancaster County has about 70 other accounts. They include Giant supermarkets, Lancaster Bible College, Lebanon Valley College, C.R. Lapp’s Family Restaurant and September Farm Sandwich Shop.

His staff is lean, consisting of only himself, two full-time delivery truck drivers and a part-time secretary. He declined to disclose his company’s annual sales.

Stoltzfus got his start in the food industry at age 16 as a dishwasher at the Bird-in-Hand Restaurant. He stayed nine years, becoming assistant manager.

He was working as a food delivery-truck driver when he got the inspiration for his business.

“I kept seeing all the local trucks lined up delivering everywhere — the milk man, the egg man ... . I’d go to my next stop and there they are again. I said, ‘Let’s consolidate this and get everything in one truck.’”

Stoltzfus put his idea into practice in 2006, representing a half-dozen food providers. He got his business on the fast track a year later, thanks to Brubaker’s tip.

(Brubaker, who left office in 2015, could not be reached for comment.)

That original concept — providing convenience for both the food producer and the food buyer — has proven solid, with one significant tweak.

“I went into this thinking I know what I want to sell but I learned you have to deliver what people want to buy,” he said.