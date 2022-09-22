Early bird discounted tickets are on sale now through Monday for She Owns It 2022, a female entrepreneur education and networking event hosted by Assets Lancaster on Oct. 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Southern Market.

In the spirit of this year’s theme, #HereToStay, change and well-being expert Tiffany Lanier, will give a keynote presentation on how to “Own Your Shift” and inspire attendees to turn their season of change into their season of possibility, organizers said.

In addition, three past Great Social Enterprise Pitch finalists, Chelsea Christmas, owner of At Her Core Fitness; Champagne Domingo, owner of Uni-Vision Childcare; and Whitney Lupton, owner of TCP Network; will share their entrepreneurial journeys during the a panel discussion. The annual Great Social Enterprise Pitch is a business plan competition for central Pennsylvania entrepreneurs with business ideas or start-ups that use a positive social and environmental impact model.

Tickets are available assetspa.org/events/she-owns-it-forum.

Assets is a non-profit that works with start-ups and existing businesses to form a more ethical economy through in-depth training and financing for entrepreneurs and work with established businesses to improve their social and environmental impact.

Southern Market is located at 100 S. Queen St. in downtown Lancaster.