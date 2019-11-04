Lancaster Downtown Deli has opened in downtown Lancaster with variety of traditional deli sandwiches.
The 45 N. Market St. eatery is in the former Central Market Mall, recently renamed The Shops at Reilly Bros. & Raub.
Lancaster Downtown Deli has about a dozen lunch sandwiches, including corned beef or pastrami on rye, Cuban sandwiches and BLTs. There are also a variety of breakfast sandwiches as well as house-made salads.
The 900-square-foot space, with seating for 22, most recently was the wholesale bakery for Ric’s Breads. It is also the former home of restaurants Lunch Ladle and Our Daily Soup.
Lancaster Downtown Deli owner Tom Allen is an experienced restaurateur who has worked in seven states and recently ran a restaurant in Arizona. He moved to Lancaster with his wife, Terese, who is a Lancaster native.