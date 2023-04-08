Lancaster County’s unemployment rate for February was 3.5%, the lowest in the state, as experts say the national labor market is showing signs of cooling.

The county tied Gettysburg for the lowest not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, according to a recently released report from the state Department of Labor & Industry. The Lancaster County rate is up slightly from January’s 3.4%. Unemployment of Lancaster County residents hit a two-decade low of 2.5% in October.

When it comes to unemployment, Lancaster County is doing better than the state overall, according to the February seasonally adjusted unemployment rate from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. The statistics are preliminary and could change.

The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.6% since January but is down one-tenth of a percentage point compared to the same time last year.

Nationally, unemployment data for March were released Friday and, at 3.5%, it fell slightly from 3.9% in February. Nationally, employment continued to trend up in leisure and hospitality, government, professional and business services and health care. Release of local data always lags behind national information.

Locally, there were more people on business payrolls in February compared to last year. The seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs in Lancaster County were 265,600, unchanged from January but up 7,600 from the same period last year. Over the year, jobs were up 4.1% in the county, according to the Department of Labor & Industry.

Over the month, six of the 10 supersectors added jobs. The Department of Labor & Industry said the largest movements were seasonal in nature with the government adding more than 1,000 jobs and education and health services, adding about 600, having the largest gains due to the end of winter break at area schools. Over the year, nine of the 10 supersectors added jobs.

Only the information sector, which includes businesses that make software, process data, film, broadcast and news publishing, had not added jobs. It was unchanged at 2,600.

Lancaster’s leisure and hospitality, which has struggled to rebound since the pandemic, had 23,000 workers, up 100 from January and up 1,600 from the same period last year.

As of January 2023, total nonfarm jobs were only 2,100 below the pre-pandemic, February 2020 record high. Four supersectors - trade, transportation and utilities; information; financial activities; and professional and business services – were above their pre-pandemic job levels in January 2023.

The county’s low unemployment rate comes as economists say the national labor market is cooling.

The Hiring Lab’s April 4 analysis of the national job openings and labor turnover report said that as job openings stayed relatively high over the past few months, doubts were emerging that perhaps demand for workers wasn’t moderating as expected in the face of efforts to tame inflation.

The so-called JOLTS report showed the US labor market is definitively cooling off, Hiring Lab said.

Locally, new job openings measured by the state through online postings have decreased by 482 between February 2022 and February 2023. All Lancaster County job openings have decreased by 800 in the same period.

So far this year four major companies have announced layoffs in Lancaster County. The cuts are expected to take effect in March and April. LSC Communications is closing two plants in the city, idling 656 workers due to the decline of printing business. The majority of its workforce has found jobs, retired or planned to seek job training, the company told LNP|LancasterOnline. In anticipation of a slowing economy, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., laid off 10 local employees in January.

Last week, Lancaster General Health announced the cut of “fewer than” 65 employees. The nonprofit hospital blamed declining margins due to changes in healthcare. On April 28, Johnson & Johnson Consumer said it will begin laying off 57 workers at its East Lampeter Township facility as part of previously announced decommissioning of the plant, which closed last year.

A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed’s yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. Measured year-over-year, prices rose 5%, slower than the 5.3% annual increase in January. The report also showed that consumer spending rose 0.2% from January to February, a drop from a month earlier but an indication that households are still providing fuel for economic growth.

