Nearly two years after the pandemic first roiled the local economy and put tens of thousands of Lancaster County residents out of work, a new state report shows that the local unemployment rate has returned to where it was before any of that happened.

The state Department of Labor & Industry said this week that the county’s unemployment rate in November had dropped to 3.6%, returning to a level not seen since February 2020.

But that seemingly good news might not actually be all that great for the local economy.

The pandemic has shrunk the local labor force and many people who lost jobs are no longer looking for new ones, factors that have resulted in a lower unemployment rate but also made it hard for businesses to find the workers they need, a local economist said.

“I think the lower unemployment rate is bad news, not good,” said Dave Hanson, CEO of Fulton Financial Advisors. “In normal times, we would interpret a reduction in the unemployment rate as a positive sign for jobs growth. In this case, it reflects the impact of labor scarcity, which will likely drive inflation and dampen economic growth.”

People who have stopped looking for work are considered to have left the labor force, and so are not counted as being unemployed. And if fewer people are counted as being unemployed, the rate of unemployment can drop, even if there are fewer jobs.

State figures for November show that the county has 10,800 fewer people working or looking for work than there were before the pandemic when the labor force here numbered 286,500. Back then, there were 261,500 jobs in the county, compared to 249,300 in November, according to the Department of Labor & Industry, which says the margin of error for its jobs numbers is around 1%.

“Until we see some growth in the labor force or a reduction in labor demand as a result of technology, a reduction in the unemployment rate will probably reflect a worsening of the labor shortage, not an improvement in economic growth,” Hanson said.

After COVID-19 hit the nation in March 2020, the number of jobs in the county plunged to 211,600 while the unemployment rate here soared to 15.2%, the worst since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

In November, Lancaster County’s unemployment rate of 3.6% was the lowest in the state, followed by State College and Gettysburg, which both had rates of 3.9%. The metro area with the highest rate was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton at 6.8%. The statewide rate was 5.7% and the nationwide rate was 4.2%.

The Lancaster rate, which dropped from 4.3% in October, was lower partially due to the fact that state figures show there were 1,800 fewer unemployed people in November, but only 1,000 more in the total labor force, indicating that many people simply dropped out in that period.

“Unemployment creates an exaggerated impression of the strength of the labor market at the moment,” said Lancaster resident and economist Adam Ozimek. “You are only counted as unemployed if you are actively looking for work.”

Yet Ozimek is optimistic that many of those who left the labor market will eventually come back.

“Those people on the sidelines will return to the labor force, and job growth will pick up as the economy leaves the pandemic behind in 2022,” said Ozimek, chief economist for Upwork, a global online platform for freelancers and businesses that need their services.