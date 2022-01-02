The pandemic runs through Lancaster County’s top business and development stories from 2021, leaving its mark in sometimes unpredictable ways.

In some respects it is remarkable how much happened in spite of the pandemic.

Announced near the turn of the year and receiving key approvals in 2021, Willow Valley’s $90 million Mosaic apartment project in the heart of downtown Lancaster is set to become the county’s tallest building. It’s the tallest residential project in the works, but it is not alone. More than 1,000 apartments have been planned in city projects despite the pandemic’s headwinds.

Other big stories came about because of the pandemic, not despite it.

In an effort to draw workers sidelined by COVID-19 concerns back into the workforce, it seems $15 an hour has become a minimum expectation in many workplaces. Punctuating the push to address labor issues, Tyson Foods in New Holland is piloting a three-day workweek that pays employees for the 27 hours they work – and pays them for another nine hours they don’t. If successful, the pilot may come to Tyson sites nationwide.

And in many ways, it’s eye-opening to see just how far we’ve come in our collective effort to adapt to the pandemic.

Those forced adaptations have been clearly evident at restaurants and bars. These businesses started the year shut down, and ended the year reopened and without operating restrictions, working to recover from circumstances that were nearly unimaginable just two years ago.

Here’s a look at some of the big local business and development stories that were in 2021:

Mosaic on the move

Lancaster city officials in 2021 handed Willow Valley Communities' proposed $90 million glass-clad tower, called Mosaic, key approvals.

Demolition of two buildings in the project’s footprint was approved, as was Mosaic’s general appearance.

Plans for the upscale development with 147 apartments and a host of resort-quality amenities for age 55 and older residents were unveiled in the final days of 2020. A tentative timeline would have it open as soon as 2025.

The 20-story, 244-foot-high building would be the tallest in Lancaster County, surpassing the 19-floor Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square a block away by 34 feet.

The developer, known for its senior living communities, calls for restaurants at the ground level, a roof-top garden, a spa and pool and ballroom and other luxury amenities. Mosaic will be across West Vine Street from the Southern Market Center on land that has West Vine, Beaver, West Mifflin and South Queen streets as its boundaries.

Much more than just Mosaic

At a time of extremely low housing inventory in Lancaster city, the massive Willow Valley Mosaic project is just one of the residential developments that has entered the pipeline to meet the demand.

In July, LNP | LancasterOnline reported that more than 1,200 apartments have been proposed in Lancaster city since mid-2019, in 11 major projects.

Some projects, like a proposed 240 apartments at the former YMCA site near Clipper Magazine Stadium, have targeted the high-end of the market. Exton-based Hankin Group officials told the city in a November meeting it will look to rent out one- and two-bedroom units for as much as $2,000 a month.

Other new developments have won tax credits from the state to build housing at below-market rates, like the former St. Joseph Hospital site in Lancaster city.

There, Lancaster-based nonprofit HDC MidAtlantic has planned a $15.4 million building with 64 income-restricted units at 231 College Ave. Earlier this year, the nonprofit secured $1.25 million in competitive low-income housing tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Enforcement of COVID-19 measures ends, restaurants off the hook

Lancaster County restaurants began 2021 subject to the tail end of a three-week shutdown of dining rooms. Ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf, the restrictions, which also applied to fitness centers and live event venues, remained in effect until Jan. 4. The state Department of Agriculture issued 74 “closure by order” notices to restaurants that violated the ban, including 12 in Lancaster County, the most of any county in the state.

Most restaurants ignored the closure notices, and the state followed up by suing 46 of them in Commonwealth Court, including six from Lancaster County. In addition to seeking an injunction forcing the restaurants to close, the case asked for compensatory damages for enforcing the order, punitive damages for “willful and wanton” violation of the order, and other damages “the court deems appropriate.”

The state continued issuing closure notices to restaurants that failed to enforce mask wearing and social distancing into April. Wolf announced in early May that all restrictions would end by the end of the month. But the Commonwealth Court lawsuits continued past those changes, and oral arguments in the cases were scheduled for early June. But three weeks before that hearing date, the state dropped its case, ending the suits before a court could weigh in on the merits of the state’s most extreme enforcement effort of the pandemic.

Retail and restaurant comings and goings

Even with challenges of hiring employees and doing business during a pandemic, new stores and restaurants continued to open around Lancaster County.

Large restaurant companies moving into the area included Maryland-based Mission BBQ, which made its Lancaster County debut in December with a new restaurant in Manheim Township, while Sonic reopened its three Lancaster County restaurants that had been closed in December 2021. On the retail front, Urban Outfitters opened a flagship store at Park City Center in October while Crate & Barrel began doing business in May at The Shops at Rockvale.

Independent restaurant operators welcoming new customers in 2021 included Almigos which replaced Carlos & Charlies in East Hempfield, Wacker’s Roadhouse which opened in Willow Street, and Queen Street Bistro which replaced Federal Taphouse in downtown Lancaster. New breweries included Bespoke Brewing in Strasburg, Cartel Brewing + Blending and Tattered Flag in Manheim Township, and Artifice Ales and Mead in Manheim.

For some longtime restaurants, 2021 brought a final closing day. Those included Bright’s Restaurant and The Hill in Ephrata, The Stockyard Inn and Checker’s Bistro in Lancaster city, La Piazza Restaurant & Sports Bar in Warwick Township and Tony Wang’s along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township.

Looking ahead to 2022, a new Leola location is planned for Fox Meadows Creamery, the former Kmart in Ephrata will become Goods Store, New Holland Coffee Co. is expanding to Lititz, and the York owner of Tutoni’s is planning to open Andonia’s Chophouse in Manheim Township. Plus, Chick-fil-A is eyeing a Manheim Township spot for its third Lancaster County restaurant.

Wages increases as businesses compete for fewer jobseekers

As economy activity resumed, many businesses faced a persistent lack of workers. The lapsing in September of extra unemployment pay didn’t noticeably ease the labor crunch and employers continued to struggle to fill positions.

Before the pandemic there were 261,500 total jobs in Lancaster County, a number that had dropped to 249,300 in November, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. Although many jobs disappeared, the county’s unemployment rate in November stood at just 3.6%, illustrating the fact that there are just many fewer people in the labor force. With many businesses resuming near-normal levels of activity, that lack of workers forced them to get creative to attract workers.

One of the most aggressive appeals for workers came from Tyson Foods in New Holland which announced the January rollout of a pilot program that will pay employees for a four-day workweek when they only work three days. The total of 36 hours per week makes them full-time employees, entitled to an array of benefits, most notably health insurance – medical, vision and dental. The poultry processor also bumped up its minimum hourly rate to $17 and added a sign-on bonus of $4,000. At a job fair in the fall, jobseekers also got 40 pounds of free chicken.

Lancaster County economy on the rebound

The announcement of major development projects and the continued opening of new stores and restaurants were all signs of a local economy on the mend. Businesses catering to tourists also enjoyed a summer rebound as travel restrictions eased and more people made trips to Lancaster County.

Edward Harris, president and CEO at Discover Lancaster, said hotel operators had their best summer since 2018 as major attractions such as Sight & Sound theater, Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire and Kitchen Kettle Village all reported bigger crowds.

And after large group events mostly took a hiatus in 2020, they began to return in 2021. The four-day National Holstein Convention in June was the Lancaster County Convention Center’s first multi-day, midweek convention since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020, part of the steady return of visitors to Lancaster city.

Conestoga View sale

A new ownership group bought what had been known as the Conestoga View nursing home.

New Jersey-based Imperial Healthcare Group bought the 446-bed facility for $29.8 million in April and renamed the facility Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Just a month later, the president and CEO of Imperial, Chaim "Charlie" Steg pleaded no contest to three counts of reckless endangerment, in relation to the preventable deaths of three Delaware County nursing home residents in 2017.

Since Imperial’s takeover, state inspections have turned up instances of understaffing and other issues, building on the facility’s recent history of troubles. As one of the largest nursing homes in the Pennsylvania, Conestoga View saw the sixth-most COVID deaths of any long-term care facility in the state.

Longtime chamber president to step down

Tom Baldrige, the public face of Lancaster County’s business community, announced in October that he would be retiring in June as president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber. The 62-year-old Baldrige has led the chamber since 2000, guiding the 1,365-member business group which was twice named “Chamber of the Year” by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Before he was its president, Baldrige spent five years as the chamber’s executive vice president and director of government affairs. His prior experience also included leading The Lancaster Alliance, a group of CEOs dedicated to improving Lancaster city. His government experience included working as scheduling coordinator for former Gov. Dick Thornburgh.