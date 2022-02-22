Six Kmarts operated in Lancaster County beginning in 1970. The following is a list of where those Kmarts were located, when they opened and closed, and what replaced or will replaced the former department stores.

Manheim Township

Location: 1890 Fruitville Pike, (Lancaster Town Center, formerly Kmart Plaza).

Opened/closed: 1970-March 2017

What’s there now: At Home, a home goods retailer, opened in May 2018, taking 122,000-square-feet of space. Discount grocery Aldi opened in May 2019, taking 24,000 square feet of space.

East Lampeter Township

Location: 2090 Lincoln Hwy. E., (East Towne Centre).

Opened/closed: 1977-May 2015

What’s there now: Gabe’s opened in July 2015 in 51,200 square feet of the 90,000-square foot space. In May 2018, A.C. Moore opened in 22,000 square feet of the remaining space, but has since closed.

Ephrata Township

Location: 1127 S. State St.

Opened/closed: 1982-February 2020

What’s there now: Half the store is being redeveloped by New Holland-based Good’s Store for a new location. The other half will become a new grocery store for Dutch-Way.

West Hempfield Township

Location: 3975 Columbia Ave. (Shops at Prospect).

Opened/closed: 1992-summer 2020

What’s there now: U-Haul Moving & Storage has leased the 86,000-square-foot space and will be developing it into storage units, according to a brochure from Brixmor Property Group, which is handling the leasing.

Willow Street

Location: 2600 Willow Street Pike, (Kendig Square).

Opened/closed: 1992-April 2021

What’s there now: Ocean State Job Lot to occupy half the 88,000-square-foot store, and look for tenant for the rest.

Elizabethtown

Location: 1605 Market Street, (Market Street Square).

Opened/closed: 1993-December 2019 (Moved from 1278 Market St. where it opened in 1982)

What’s there now: Leases are currently being negotiated for two tenants that would take 44,000 square feet of space, leaving 51,000 square feet available, according to an online brochure from Metro Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing.